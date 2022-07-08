It would have been easy for Elishia Davis, a former three sport standout at George Washington high school, to try and follow in her family’s footsteps.
Greg Dennis, her uncle, is one of the most successful hoops players ever from the area after a standout career at Division I East Tennessee State. The former Charleston high school graduate is in the ETSU Hall of Fame with his jersey retired and moved on to an eight-year professional career that had stops with the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as stops overseas.
Denise Davis, Elishia’s mother, also played college basketball at West Virginia Tech, meaning basketball was in her blood.
The younger Davis, though, chose a much different path from her family, electing to ultimately play the sport of lacrosse.
It’s proven to be a historic decision for Davis as she was selected for the Jamaican National Team and competed in the Women’s World Lacrosse Championships from June 29 through July 7 in Maryland at Towson University. Her father, Elias, is originally from Saint Ann, Jamaica, and Elishia has dual citizenship.
It marked the first time that Jamaica, or any other Caribbean Nation, has ever competed in the Women’s Lacrosse Championships. In all, 29 different countries were in the field, and all games were broadcast on ESPN+.
“I was in shock and extremely honored,” Davis said. “It gives me goosebumps every time I think about it with the magnitude of what we are doing to be the first Caribbean nation to play in this event, and for the growth of the game of lacrosse.”
Jamaica didn’t fare well as a team, losing all five of their games to Wales, Latvia, Germany, Norway, and Argentina. Davis did enjoy individual success though, scoring seven goals against four different countries.
Davis scored one goal each against Latvia (July 2), Germany (Monday) and Norway (Tuesday).
Thursday proved to be Davis’ breakout performance, however.
In Jamaica’s final game against Argentina, Davis exploded for four goals, creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“I was so proud to do that for my country and for all the girls,” Davis said. “It literally didn’t even matter what the score was. The emotion I got was unreal. The goals felt like we were up by 100.”
Davis initially followed in her family’s footsteps, growing up playing basketball and soccer. She played both sports at GW and decided to try her hand at lacrosse but not until her junior season in 2015. It was a decision met with resistance from her family.
“My parents were so hesitant,” Davis said. “My mom said I had too much going on and picking up a third sport my junior year wasn’t the best idea. They wanted me to focus on basketball and soccer. But it was something I really wanted to do, and I took the bull by the horns.”
Davis and GW won the lacrosse state title her first year playing, and she would go on to play in college at Shepherd. She was selected All-Mountain East Conference Honorable Mention in 2018.
Deciding to move back home, Davis played lacrosse at UC in 2020 and 2021. In her final season with the Golden Eagles, she exploded for 47 goals and 14 assists, earning her MEC Offensive Player of the Year. Her 47 goals ranked 10th in the country.
“I come from a great family of athletes,” Davis said. “My story is a lot different from them though. I’m the first to ever play lacrosse. This is my contribution to our family, and it feels awesome.”
Davis has heard great stories from Dennis from his standout career. He was the Southern Conference Freshman of the Year in 1987 before going on to be a four-time all-conference player and advanced to the NCAA Tournament all four years.
In his last season in 1992, Dennis and the 14th seeded Bucs knocked off No. 3 seed Arizona in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. In the second round, he scored 31 points in a loss against Michigan’s National Runner Up “Fab Five” team, including Chris Webber, Juwan Howard, and Jalen Rose.
Now, Davis will have a story of her own to tell for many years to come with her time with the historic Jamaican Women’s National Lacrosse team.
“It’s hard to be the first at anything,” Davis said. “We faced so many challenges and lacrosse is so small in the Appalachians, and the Caribbeans. But I’m so proud of everything we accomplished and everything I do is for the girls who can’t play or haven’t yet played.”
Davis is far from done with lacrosse, too. This summer, she is coaching Advantage Valley, the first travel lacrosse team for girls in the area. Davis has committed to play lacrosse at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, for her final year of playing eligibility.