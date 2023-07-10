Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Dick Griffith, a late pharmacist, was known as Mr. Tennis in the Tri-State Area. He is remembered fondly throughout his home state, but particularly in his hometown of Kenova.

Griffith was a highly competitive man and truly believed that tennis was a lifelong endeavor. He exemplified this belief by continuing to compete into his 90s.

