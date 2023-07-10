Dick Griffith, a late pharmacist, was known as Mr. Tennis in the Tri-State Area. He is remembered fondly throughout his home state, but particularly in his hometown of Kenova.
Griffith was a highly competitive man and truly believed that tennis was a lifelong endeavor. He exemplified this belief by continuing to compete into his 90s.
This year at the Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament, two men -- Bill Durstein and John Stapleton -- are trying to become the next Griffith.
“Dick Griffith, he was playing intermediate class doubles tournaments with his great-grandchildren when he was 93 years old," Stapleton, 67, said. "I want to be the next Dick Griffith.”
He, along with Durstein, 60, started that dream Saturday by being the oldest doubles team competing in this year’s tournament. They made it past the first round by beating Kyle Spaulding and Mark Bowen and advanced into the second round of the NTRP 3.5 Men’s Doubles Open division.
Both men entered the tournament hoping for big accomplishments. Stapleton said you shouldn’t enter a tournament if you aren’t coming to win. He is enthusiastic about his partnership with Durstein because it will make the game easier for him.
Stapleton will just make the “young one” do all the running around, he said.
“Absolutely here to win it all," Durstein said. "Don’t have great expectations, but having fun is one. You know, being old, you have to make sure everything stays in one place, and if you come out in one piece, that is the win for me.”
The pair is appreciative of the competition and excited to see what tournament will hold for them.
“My partner and I play a fair amount of tournament tennis, but this is the first time I have played the public courts tournament," Durstein said. "Looking forward to it. It is a big tournament; a lot of people show up. We have a lot of people and teams in our division, and we are looking forward to playing new competition and seeing what we can do.”
The 62nd Public Courts Tennis Tournament will continue through Saturday.