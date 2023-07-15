James Kent isn’t concerned about numbers.
The 44-year-old said age is a number to which he pays no mind, and he’s not counting the number of times he’s won the men’s open singles crown at the Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament, either.
For those counting, Kent notched his 11th men’s open singles title on Saturday at Kanawha City Community Center’s Schoenbaum Tennis Courts.
Kent, the No. 2-seed, downed No. 3 Dominick Centofanti 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 in a two-hour, 10-minute affair.
It’s Kent’s first open singles title since 2016, and with the win, Kent stands alone as the winningest player in Public Courts men’s open singles history. Prior to Saturday’s championship, Kent was tied with Patrick Walker, who has 10 titles.
Kent said he wasn’t necessarily thinking about title No. 11 if he could help it.
“I tried not to think about it until the last game, when I was serving it out,” Kent said. “You can’t help to. It’s been a long time. This isn’t like the end-all, be-all. We play to have fun and we have good sportsmanship. Good tennis is the main thing.”
Kent said Centofanti played well, and he had to bring his A-game.
“I knew that Dominick was going to play lights-out, and he did,” Kent said. “He served well throughout the first few sets up until serving out the match. I just played a little bit better. He had a match point, but I played to win.
“I didn’t get tense. You just have to trust your strokes and your ability. I executed, and the third set I just kind of rolled. I think he got tired. It happens.”
Centofanti, who played at the University of Charleston in 2017, had the match and championship just within his reach, but Kent fought back.
“I started out solid, holding serve,” Centofanti said. “I got that first set, lucky break. The second set, I got all the way to match point. He played a really good point and got it back and ended up getting that game. He won the tiebreaker in that set, and the third set, I just ran out of gas. He kept his level up enough to take it to me.”
Though Kent is almost 15 years older than Centofanti, Kent said his age and experience played to his advantage. Kent has been playing in Public Courts since 1996, when he was 16.
“That 27 years since I won the first one to now, I’ve played more tennis than probably most people in the tournament,” Kent said.
“That was probably the difference — confidence and being in the situation a million times. It was just eliminating unforced errors. That’s the difference in all tennis matches.”
Kent lost to eventual champion Thomas McIntosh in last year’s open singles tournament.
McIntosh, who is dealing with a knee injury, is not in this year’s tournament.
Last year, Kent said he was dealing with an injury himself. This year, he’s healthy.
“Last year, I wasn’t 100%, and knew that against McIntosh, if you’re not 100%, he’s gonna grind you out,” Kent said. “I feel that I can beat anybody that I can play if I can play well. I’m always going to be in contention if my body holds up.”
Kent said he had to go through a gauntlet of talented tennis players on his path to No. 11.
“Everybody played well,” Kent said. “I don’t play like this that much. I have to jack myself up and get fired up. By nature, I’m very calm and relaxed, and I have to lie to myself a little bit. The competition was good. Dominick served as good as anybody I have ever played in Public Courts. He was one point away from winning a title. The level is good. Every match was interesting. I was happy to come out on top.”
Kent knows Father Time will one day catch up to him.
“I should be playing 45 and over,” he said. “It takes too much from me to get myself up for these young guys. These young guys are going to take over.”
That’s not to say Kent won’t be back out on the courts next season to try for his 12th title.
“I’m going to play,” Kent said. “But someone is going to beat me. I welcome that. I don’t care about winning this. It’s nice to have the titles, but at the end of the day, I like to have that energy and competitiveness that I just haven’t had in 20-some years. I play like two tournaments a year and this brings it out.”
Kent does have an interesting preparation method leading up to tournaments.
“I’ve been doing pushups since like a month before,” Kent said. “I don’t stretch and I need to. There has been many years where my body is in and out. It’s just luck at this point. When you’re 44 or 45, you can’t keep this level up. Maybe I need to train more.”
Until Kent’s next Public Courts, he’ll go back to his day job running a financial management firm.