James Kent has played in the Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament since he was 16 years old.
He’s now won it 10 times, and views the event as a wonderful tradition that grows the tennis community of Charleston, as well as the city itself.
“I would say that the tennis community everywhere is tight-knit,” Kent said. “The Charleston area is a very big community, and Huntington the same thing. Everybody sticks together. Everyone is competitive and they play all the local tournaments. It’s fun, and people compete. It’s good exercise and [you] just have a good time.”
Kent said the tournament cultivated his love and skill in tennis. He remembers fond memories of watching past greats play and their inspiration to help him get better.
“This tournament is the staple of the Charleston tennis community,” he said. “I have played this since I was 16; I’m 44 now. Many years I have played this tournament. You grow up watching people play the tournament, lots of the legends of this tournament.
“It is competitive throughout every age division, throughout every ability. It’s a great tournament for the community. … It’s fun, it’s not professional, and people just come out.”
The Men’s Open Singles contestant thought back to his own tennis past.
“I played once or twice when I was 5 or 6,” he said. “I really picked up the racket when I was 14, 15. I played at the YMCA in Charleston. I played about three years of junior tennis 16-18s. I worked hard and played in college. I just played in these local tournaments.
“That’s how I got good, because I played Charleston tournaments, men’s open and Charleston Public Courts, playing with the pros and local talents. … Just watching the top players over the years, I think the first time I played it was 1995. I lost in ‘96 the first time I played in the men’s open finals, and I won it in ’97, then every time I was in town I played. “
The Public Courts Tournament builds the community of young athletes, and the talent expands yearly. Many other athletes of the tournament, old and new, agree with Kent on the importance of this tournament in their region.
Kent believes that local matches like these built him to the player he is today. He encouraged athletes all ages to play as much as they can as the key to being a better player.
“Kids need to play more and not worry about ranking, UTRs (universal tennis ratings), or levels,” he said. “I think that people just need to put themselves out there and play more matches. Playing matches makes people better, not just juniors. Get outside your comfort zone and play the events. Be comfortable being uncomfortable.”