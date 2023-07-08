Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Jim McCain has been playing the Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament nearly as long as it has been taking place.

McCain’s wife, Frankie, says that Jim has a stack of tournament shirts 2 feet high and in every color imaginable. McCain is in his early 80s and nothing, especially not age, can hold back his passion for the game.

