Jim McCain has been playing the Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament nearly as long as it has been taking place.
McCain’s wife, Frankie, says that Jim has a stack of tournament shirts 2 feet high and in every color imaginable. McCain is in his early 80s and nothing, especially not age, can hold back his passion for the game.
Originally from the deep South, born in Arkansas and raised in Alabama, McCain found his way to West Virginia because of his research and development job at Union Carbide.
“Besides having a lovely place to work, we had a lovely place to play there, too," McCain said. "We had a whole recreation building with eight tennis courts. It was quite a facility out there. I would work, work, work, then I would play, play, play."
McCain’s love of tennis began at a young age, and that love has lasted nearly seven decades.
“I started playing tennis when I was 16, so it’s been about 65 years," he said. "I just enjoyed it. From the first time I picked up a racket and hit a tennis ball, it was just fun.”
He continued to explain aspects that make it even better.
"I just thoroughly enjoyed it and have ever since I was young. I like the whole thing," McCain said. "I like seeing my tennis buddies [and] the exercise, yeah.”
When asked about Jim’s favorite part of tennis, his wife of more than 60 years credited the exercise, getting out of the house and his overall need to play.
When pushed further to see if she enjoyed the bonus of the sport getting him out of her hair for a little bit, Frankie good-naturedly declined to comment.
The sport seems to keep McCain young and healthy. At 81, he still runs back and forth on the court like a collegiate athlete. McCain won his opening singles match in the 65 and older category and will advance to the next round. He is hoping for another win to make it a back-to-back title.
Tournament coordinator Nathan Burton described the competition that will happen over the next few days.
“There are roughly 240 athletes over 35 events," he said. "All events are fun to watch because we have some great competitors. Every event has some really good competition in it. Really looking forward to watching each of them play out.”
This year’s tournament is slightly different because it is being hosted by West Virginia State University for the first time. Burton, the Yellow Jackets' athletic director, is proud to be able to put on this tournament and pleased with his team’s work getting it all set.
“This year is the first year our athletic department really has done everything from start to finish," Burton said. "We are working with past tournament committee members. They have been great helping with getting the tournament started. Greatly appreciate the work our staff and our athletes are doing to put on this tournament.
"We hope to see it keep growing. We hope to put on the tournament as long as there are competitors out there. We just hope to see it keep growing, year in and year out.”
McCain deeply appreciates this tournament and the attention that it brings to the sport he loves.
“It is an every-person tournament," he said. "It is a tournament for the city and for the state. It brings people from different regions. It’s a thing that tells the public here’s tennis and it is open to you.”