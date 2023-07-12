Nadia and Julia Orcutt haven’t gotten the opportunity to compete with or against one another in meaningful tournament play during their youth tennis careers.
Nadia is a George Washington High School tennis standout who won a Class AAA girls doubles title as a sophomore in May. Julia is a rising seventh-grader at Charleston Catholic Middle School.
With the age difference, the Orcutt sisters don’t get tournament experience within the family.
Though Nadia and Julia aren’t playing against one another at the Charleston Tennis Public Courts Tournament, they are teaming up in the Women’s Open Doubles tournament, which is running throughout the week at Kanawha City Community Center’s Schoenbaum Tennis Courts.
On Tuesday, the Orcutt sisters — who are the No. 2 seed — downed Emily Harper and Hannah Atassi 6-1, 6-2 in a semifinal for a spot in the final.
The Orcutt sisters don’t yet know their final doubles foe. The winner of Thursday’s semifinal features the No. 1-seeded duo of Hanley Riner and Madison Riley versus Jenna Butcher and Emma Bryant, and the winner takes on the Orcutt sisters Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Nadia said she’s enjoying the quality time with her sister.
“I’m really just trying to bond with my sister in doubles,” she said. “We don’t get to play together too much. We play together a lot on a regular basis, but in terms of tournament play, we don’t really get to go with each other a lot just because of our age difference. Since we’re in a Women’s Open division, it opened things up for us to get to play together. I’m really excited to build our partnership in doubles.”
Nadia said winning a doubles championship with her sister would put a cherry on top of the week.
“I’m very excited,” Nadia said. “We haven’t [won a trophy] with each other. We’ve done our own thing individually, but this will be like a big win for the both of us together. Since we’re going to miss each other in high school by a year, we won’t get to try to play for a state championship together. I’ll be a senior when she’s in eighth grade. Really, this will be like one big thing that we can win together.”
Nadia said it’s a nice change of pace from the usual stress in competitive tennis.
“This is a lot less pressure,” Nadia said. “I love Public Courts. It’s everybody from around here who we know and we see all the time. You get to really show off your skill against people who maybe don’t get to see you play every day. It’s a fun environment.”
Though Nadia has Public Courts experience, it’s Julia’s first experience with the tournament. But she’s not fazed, she said.
“This is my first Public Courts, but I’ve been playing since I was 2 and a half, so I was definitely not worried at all,” Julia said. “I’ve played tournaments all my life, so it’s just another tournament. It’s definitely a bigger one, but hopefully I’m going to get the win.”
Julia proved she doesn’t have to use her older sister’s experience for her own success. In the Women’s Open Singles, she’s been dominant. Julia won her round of 16 match 6-0, 6-0 on Saturday before breezing through her quarterfinal match 6-0, 6-1 on Wednesday.
She’ll take on a familiar face in Friday’s semifinal as she’s pitted against No. 2-seeded Riya Jones, who is Nadia’s teammate at GW. The start time for that match has not been determined.
Julia isn’t lacking confidence.
“I’ve always been confident with how I play because I know with the people that are around me and how I play, I know I can play the best I can,” Julia said. “I always play the best I can, so I know when I have confidence, it will help me win.”
“She’s very talented for how old she is,” Nadia said of her little sister. “She works really hard at what she does, and I’m really excited to see what she does when she’s older.”
Nadia is no slouch herself, being a state tennis champion in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission’s highest classification. That certainly gives Julia something to look up to.
“[I want to emulate] the way she acts on the court,” Julia said. “She’s always happy and she always makes it fun. It’s definitely something I look to be more like. The way she plays, I love it. She’s strong. She’s confident in her shots.”
Though the sisters haven’t played against one another competitively, they’ve played matches against one another.
“We’ve played matches for fun before,” Julia said. “I’ve won one match and she won the other. We don’t know right now, but we need to schedule a big match that counts.”