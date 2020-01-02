There was a point before December’s Gin Rummy Association Holiday Classic tournament that David Sadd wasn’t sure whether he would make the trip out to Las Vegas for the competition. It was his wife who finally convinced him to enter. He was glad he did.
Not only did Sadd, Charleston Catholic’s boys and girls tennis coach, win the singles division of that December tournament, but that gave him enough points overall to be named the Gin Rummy Association’s 2019 Player of the Year.
“I remember a few years ago when I won, my wife asked what does that mean,” Sadd joked. “I said, ‘It means I’ve spent a lot of time getting good at something that’s totally irrelevant.’”
Sadd has played the card game for decades and is no stranger to GRA competition. He finished fifth in the World Series of Gin Rummy in both 2017 and 2019, won the partnership division in the 2018 Holiday Classic and won the partnership division of the World Series in 2016.
His fifth-place finish at the WSOGR tournament in the summer put him in contention for player of the year honors, but, like in the game itself, plenty of things had to go his way. Sadd was told as December’s tournament began that if he won the singles division and his next-closest competitor lost in the first round on the final day, he’d amass enough points to win player of the year.
That rival did fall in the first round, but Sadd didn’t find out until deep into that day’s events. Once he gets into competition, he likes to tune everything out around him and focus on the hand in front of him. It’s something he always has enjoyed about the game.
“I don’t try to do it,” Sadd said. “It just happens as far as just locking in. It’s relaxing. It’s intense. It’s a lot of everything. It all just works for me.”
While the win and the award made for a satisfying finish to the competition year, Sadd knows that the nature of gin rummy is an unpredictable one. The way the cards fall can send even the best player to an early exit. His greatest focus is the same as what he tells his tennis players — your best effort is the most important thing you can give.
“The best player doesn’t always win,” he said. “The best team doesn’t always win. You don’t have as much control over winning as you think you do. You go out, you play your best and try to gain the best result. There’s always someone on the other side who might have something to say about how you do.”