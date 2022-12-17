Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Vintage West Virginia: Packed house at Watt Powell Park (copy)

A crowd of 6,893 watch the Charleston Wheelers at Watt Powell Park in Kanawha City on June 28, 1988. Built in 1948, Watt Powell Park was the home of Charleston’s minor league baseball teams through the 2004 season. The stadium’s replacement, Appalachian Power Park (now GoMart Ballpark), hosted its first season in 2005 in Charleston’s East End.

 Gazette-Mail file photo

NOSTALGIC moments and noteworthy events that happened at Watt Powell Park from 1987 through 1994, during which the Charleston Wheelers played in the Class A South Atlantic League and were farm clubs of the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds:

  • In 1986, Illinois native Dennis Bastien contacted Charleston’s City Hall and sought approval to install a Class A South Atlantic League team at Watt Powell Park. At the time, Bastien owned the Winston-Salem franchise in the Class A Carolina League. The city eagerly complied, and Bastien operated the Charleston Wheelers for the next seven seasons, thus reviving professional baseball in town, which had been without a team since the Charlies left after the 1983 season. And by reviving the game, he opened the door to the construction of Appalachian Power Park (now GoMart Ballpark) in 2005 and kept baseball in the city’s future.
  • In early April of 1987, as the Wheelers were about to make their debut, outfielder Steve Mehl, a California native, complimented Charleston, saying, “It seems like the perfect town to play in.” Infielder Jack Peel, a Memphis, Tennessee, native, said, “Everywhere you go, the people have been friendly.” Infielder-outfielder Tom Cantrell, a Georgia native, said Watt Powell was “one of the nicest parks I’ve ever played in.”
  • After an unseasonal snowstorm forced postponement of the Wheelers’ home opener, the team debuted the following night, April 9, 1987, drew a crowd of 2,012 and suffered 4-3 loss to the Asheville Tourists.
  • At midseason of 1990, Trevor Hoffman was a light-hitting Wheelers shortstop who lifted weights regularly at the nearby Kanawha City Nautilus but whose baseball career seemed to be going nowhere. His throws to first base, however, arrived with breathtaking velocity. Wheelers pitching coach Mike Griffin took notice and, after discussing the idea with Wheelers manager Jim Lett, approached Hoffman and suggested he become a pitcher.

Reach Mike Whiteford at miket403@suddenlink.net.

Tags