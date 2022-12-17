A crowd of 6,893 watch the Charleston Wheelers at Watt Powell Park in Kanawha City on June 28, 1988. Built in 1948, Watt Powell Park was the home of Charleston’s minor league baseball teams through the 2004 season. The stadium’s replacement, Appalachian Power Park (now GoMart Ballpark), hosted its first season in 2005 in Charleston’s East End.
NOSTALGIC moments and noteworthy events that happened at Watt Powell Park from 1987 through 1994, during which the Charleston Wheelers played in the Class A South Atlantic League and were farm clubs of the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds:
In 1986, Illinois native Dennis Bastien contacted Charleston’s City Hall and sought approval to install a Class A South Atlantic League team at Watt Powell Park. At the time, Bastien owned the Winston-Salem franchise in the Class A Carolina League. The city eagerly complied, and Bastien operated the Charleston Wheelers for the next seven seasons, thus reviving professional baseball in town, which had been without a team since the Charlies left after the 1983 season. And by reviving the game, he opened the door to the construction of Appalachian Power Park (now GoMart Ballpark) in 2005 and kept baseball in the city’s future.
In early April of 1987, as the Wheelers were about to make their debut, outfielder Steve Mehl, a California native, complimented Charleston, saying, “It seems like the perfect town to play in.” Infielder Jack Peel, a Memphis, Tennessee, native, said, “Everywhere you go, the people have been friendly.” Infielder-outfielder Tom Cantrell, a Georgia native, said Watt Powell was “one of the nicest parks I’ve ever played in.”
After an unseasonal snowstorm forced postponement of the Wheelers’ home opener, the team debuted the following night, April 9, 1987, drew a crowd of 2,012 and suffered 4-3 loss to the Asheville Tourists.
At midseason of 1990, Trevor Hoffman was a light-hitting Wheelers shortstop who lifted weights regularly at the nearby Kanawha City Nautilus but whose baseball career seemed to be going nowhere. His throws to first base, however, arrived with breathtaking velocity. Wheelers pitching coach Mike Griffin took notice and, after discussing the idea with Wheelers manager Jim Lett, approached Hoffman and suggested he become a pitcher.
Hoffman was open to the idea, and the Reds front office approved. Before a game at Greensboro, N.C., in early July, Hoffman, Griffin and a Wheelers catcher made their way to the bullpen for a workout. Recalling the workout, Griffin said that after watching Hoffman throw 20 pitches that day, “My jaw hit the ground.”
By 1993, Hoffman was a big-league pitcher and pitched for 18 seasons, mostly with the Padres, and compiled 601 saves, which is second-most in MLB history. In 2018, he was voted to the Baseball Hall of Fame. As a 1990 Wheeler, he batted .212.
A Gazette reporter wrote a story about “Wheeler Bob,” who sold programs, caps and souvenirs at the ballpark and had been a Watt Powell fixture since 1973. In the story, Bastien said, “He’s the greatest there ever was and the greatest there ever will be.” Among Wheeler Bob’s many items for sale were T-shirts with his likeness emblazoned across the front.
Adorning the Watt Powell outfield walls were brightly colored billboard advertisements, thereby helping the Wheelers pay their bills and giving the ballpark an aesthetics boost.
In early May of 1989, the Wheelers unveiled a new scoreboard above the left-center wall, built by a Kentucky sign company that had no experience with scoreboards. It didn’t work and, after attempted repairs, performed haphazardly at best and gained widespread infamy for its uselessness. When Mike Paterno took over as part-owner of the Alley Cats in 1994, he said, “We’re gonna fix that scoreboard, come hell or high water.”
The 1988 Wheelers, a Cubs affiliate, set several records for offensive ineptitude, including fewest runs scored in South Atlantic League history. The 1989 season, however, brought fresh optimism beyond baseball’s customary April ballyhoo.
Generating much of that optimism was the presence of 19-year-old first baseman Wayne Weinheimer, a former California junior college All-American, who had hit .355 to lead the Appalachian (rookie) League by 16 points in 1988. It was assumed, of course, that he soon would be scattering base hits and home runs throughout the premises.
Bastien, an avatar of alliteration, christened him Wondrous Wheeler Wayne Weinheimer. The public-address announcer introduced him in each of his at-bats as “Wayne the Hammer Weinheimer.”
And though Weinheimer batted .328 through the season’s first month, his production quickly plummeted. He finished the season with a .228 average, six home runs and 43 RBIs in 107 games. Midway through the season, Wheelers manager Greg Mahlberg ordered the public-address announcer to cease with the “Wayne the Hammer’’ references.
Weinheimer lived in the nearby Kanawha Village Apartments on 39th Street where he gained fame as a ladies man. One of his neighbors, an elderly woman who apparently knew her baseball and who had a sense of humor, once approached the apartment manager and complained that the amorous, late-night sounds emanating from Weinheimer’s apartment were annoying. “If he hit as many home runs at the ballpark as he does in his apartment,” she told the manager, “he’d be a big star.”
In the early 1990s, as the computer age was reaching West Virginia, Bastien decided to make use of the new technology and, needing a computer-savvy assistant, hired a Capital High School student. In telling pressbox occupants about his new hire’s qualifications, the hyperbolic Bastien said, “He’s brilliant. He’s beyond brilliant. He’s Einsteinian.” Bastien’s new hire was Dale Cooper, now the operations manager of WCHS Radio.
On July 10, 1989, Watt Powell played host to the South Atlantic League All-Star Game and drew a capacity crowd. Shortstop Reggie Sanders of the Greensboro Hornets, a Reds affiliate, had four hits and four RBIs to earn the game’s MVP honor. Fans chanted, “Reggie! Reggie!”
On Sept. 7, 1990 — a high school football Friday night — a crowd of more than 4,000 were standing, shouting, applauding and stomping their feet as the Wheelers closed out a 6-0 victory over the Savannah Cardinals at Watt Powell. The victory completed a three-game sweep in the best-of-five championship series, giving the Wheelers the South Atlantic League title in their first season as a Reds affiliate. Fans in the know brought brooms. The ballpark was festooned in red-white-and-blue bunting.
After the game, youngsters mobbed Wheelers right-hander Tim Pugh, who had pitched a complete-game shutout. Several of them pleaded for his cap, but it remained safely atop his head, 6 feet, 6 inches off the ground.
Counting their sweep of five postseason games, the Wheelers ended the 1990 season with 24 victories in their final 27 games. They also led the league in attendance at 152,359. Bastien called it a “magical season.”
On Sweatshirt Night, an annual event, everyone who bought a game ticket was given a sweatshirt bearing the team’s logo and a list of sponsors. Some fans bought their tickets, collected their sweatshirts and immediately departed the premises.
The Wheelers made Family Night tickets available for $2 at area businesses. Any group presenting the $2 ticket was admitted. Photo IDs and familial resemblance were not necessary.
In the late 1980s, Jim Piersall arrived at Watt Powell Park in his job as a Chicago Cubs minor-league instructor. Piersall, a former big-league outfielder, had been the subject of the 1957 movie “Fear Strikes Out,” in which his psychological struggles were examined.
Among other things, he encouraged Wheelers hitters to choke up on the bat with two strikes. From the pressbox, he watched the hitters closely and, if any of them violated his two-strike rule, would lean out the window and shout, “Choke up! Choke up!”
Of the movie, which starred Anthony Perkins and Karl Malden, Piersall said, “The only thing they got right was my name.”
The old-school Piersall on one occasion entered the Wheelers clubhouse, saw a player lifting dumbbells and said, “Stick those weights up your ass.”
Another Cubs minor-league instructor, former Charleston Charlie and Pittsburgh Pirate slugger Richie Zisk, worked with the Wheelers in 1989. As a Charlie in 1971, he earned a reputation for tape-measure home runs into the trees beyond center field at Watt Powell and in 13 MLB seasons hit 207 homers. “I’m not bragging,’’ he said, sitting in the dugout before a game, “but I could hit ‘em as far as anybody. I’m not tooting my own horn. You’re either lying or telling the truth.”
The 1991 Wheelers had a rarity, a West Virginia native. Right-hander Kevin Tatar was a Wheeling product, a Linsly graduate and a hot prospect. Baseball America said he had the best fastball in the Cincinnati farm system. Indeed, in his first start at Watt Powell, the 22-year-old Tatar pitched a two-hitter, struck out 10 and did not walk a batter. “I mean he was perfect,’’ catcher Dan Wilson said afterward. Tatar finished with a 1.63 ERA that year but never reached the majors. Wilson played 14 MLB seasons with the Reds and Mariners.
In 1988, Cubs prospect Fernando Ramsey, an outfielder, was assigned to the Wheelers, and Bastien quickly announced he was “the fastest player in the history of professional baseball.” And maybe he was. Ramsey, a native of Panama, had competed in track but not baseball at New Mexico State University where he majored in computer engineering. He had consistently broken 10.2 seconds in the 100-meter dash, achieving a personal best of 10.02, and had competed in the 1984 Olympics. In two seasons with the Wheelers, he stole 31 bases in 48 attempts, batting .241 and .244. In 1992, he earned a promotion to the Cubs and batted .120 (3-for-25) in 18 games. He did not steal a base.
Bastien, dissatisfied with the team’s public-address announcer, assumed the duties for a few innings as a way of demonstrating to his P.A. man how he wanted the job done. He began shouting into the microphone, urging fans to stomp their feet and make more noise. When a Wheeler reached base on a single, he yelled, “We’ve got a rally going.” When a Wheeler tripled to center, he yelled, “Hooray!” He also urged fans to visit the concession stand.
Late on the night of Aug. 27, 1989, Stephen Schott, nephew of Cincinnati Reds owner Marge Schott, arrived at Watt Powell to evaluate it as the possible new home of the Reds’ Class A farm club. Bastien gave him a post-midnight ballpark tour. The Reds’ Class A club had been located in Greensboro, N.C., but the town had switched to a Yankee farm club, leaving the Reds in search of a new minor-league city.
Shortly after her nephew’s inspection, Marge Scott visited Watt Powell and the Kanawha City neighborhood and took a liking to Bastien and his wife, Lisa. She also liked the proximity of restaurants and apartments and said the environment would be “good for our boys.”
Gov. Gaston Caperton and Mayor Chuck Gardner contacted the Reds and urged them to locate their farm club in Charleston. And even though the Reds front office recommended Peninsula of the Carolina League as the new home of the farm club, Schott overruled them and decided Charleston would be the place.
On Sept. 12, 1989, at a press conference at the Charleston Civic Center, Schott, accompanied by her dog Schottzie, announced she had signed a three-year agreement, making Charleston the Reds’ Class A farm club. She stepped to the microphone and said, “Tell everyone in West Virginia that I have a coal furnace in my home.”