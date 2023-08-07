Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Charleston Dirty Birds lefthanded pitcher and pitching coach Joe Testa was named Atlantic League of Professional Baseball pitcher of the month for his work in July, the league announced Friday.

Testa is in his third season with the Charleston baseball organization. 