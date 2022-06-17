Former Marshall and Hebert Hoover standout Corey Bird made the most of his debut with the Charleston Dirty Birds.
Bird, who signed with the Dirty Birds on Friday after five seasons in the minor leagues, went 2 for 4 and scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the tenth to give Charleston a 7-6 win over High Point at Appalachian Power Park.
The Dirty Birds improve to 21-29 and remain in fourth place in the Atlantic League South while High Point moves to 29-21 and is in second in the South.
Charleston got on the board first with three runs in the bottom of the first as Nick Longhi hit a sacrifice fly and Yovan Gonzalez hit a two-run single.
The Dirty Birds added another run in the bottom of the second with another sacrifice fly off the bat of Nick Heath.
In the top of the fourth, High Point got all four runs back as Zander Wiel hit a grand slam.
The fourth, fifth and sixth innings were scoreless but the Rockers took their first lead of the night in the top of the seventh as Wiel hit a sacrifice fly to make it 5-4 High Point.
The trading of blows continued in the bottom of the seventh as Alfredo Gonzalez hit a solo home run to tie the game at five.
In the top of the ninth, Wiel continued his stellar night with a solo home run to give the Rockers a 6-5 lead but the Dirty Birds tied it right back up in the bottom of the ninth as Engel Beltre hit a two-out RBI single to tie the game at six.
The game went to extras and High Point failed to score in the top of the tenth giving Charleston the opportunity to win it in the bottom of the frame. Connor Justus did just that as he singled to center and drove in Bird to give the Dirty Birds the 7-6 win.