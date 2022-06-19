The Charleston Dirty Birds won another wild one over High Point on Sunday at Appalachian Power Park.
After the teams went back and forth most of the game, Scott Burcham delivered a game-winning single with the bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the 10th and the Dirty Birds downed the Rockers 12-11.
Charleston (23-30) won the four-game series and is in fourth place in the Atlantic League South. High Point (30-23) is in second place in the South.
Charleston scored two runs in the first and one run in the second to take a 3-0 lead.
High Point got on the board in the top of the third as Jerry Downs hit a two-run home run and the Rockers added two more runs in the top of the fourth to take a 4-3 lead.
The Dirty Birds answered in the bottom of the fourth, though, with a five-run frame highlighted by two two-run singles off the bats of Connor Justus and Tyler Blaum. The Dirty Birds had an 8-4 lead going into the fifth.
In the fifth, High Point had a five-run inning of its own. After a Quincy Latimore grand slam and a Giovanny Alfonzo RBI double, High Point led 9-8.
Charleston tied it right back up in the bottom of the frame as Nick Heath hit an RBI single to make it 9-9.
With the game tied in the bottom of the ninth, the Dirty Birds loaded the bases with no outs but failed to score and the game went to extra innings.
In the top of the 10th, Alfonzo hit a two-run home run to give the Rockers a 11-9 lead.
But Charleston had no quit. The Dirty Birds benefited from a two-run double off the bat of Yovan Gonzalez. It would have been a three-run, game-winning double but the ball bounced over the wall and only two runs scored by rule.
It didn’t take long for Charleston to secure the win, though, as Burcham singled on a ground ball just inside the first base line and Justus scored the winning run.
Gonzalez was 1 for 4 with three RBIs and Justus was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs.
The Dirty Birds have Monday off as they travel to Gastonia, where they’ll start a three-game series with the Honey Hunters on Tuesday at 4 p.m.