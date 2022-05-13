WALDORF, Md. -- The Charleston Dirty Birds gave up four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning as they dropped an 8-2 decision to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Friday night Regency Furniture Stadium.
The Dirty Birds fall to 11-9, while Southern Maryland improves its win streak to three games and moves to 16-3 to stay atop the league standings.
Charleston starter Derrick Adams threw five solid innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out six, but came away with the loss.
The Dirty Birds' bullpen gave up six runs on just four hits over the final three innings.
Both went teams went scoreless until Southern Maryland's David Harris and Alex Crosby hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the bottom of the fourth to stake the Blue Crabs to a 2-0 lead.
Scott Burcham answered for the Dirty Birds in the top of the sixth, crushing a 1-2 pitch for his first homer of the season and trimming the deficit to 2-1.
Southern Maryland tacked on two more runs in the seventh and Zach Collier hit a grand slam for his third dinger of the season in the eighth to give the Blue Crabs an 8-1 edge.
Charleston scored on a passed ball in the ninth to cap the scoring.
Miles Williams doubled for the Dirty Birds, who scattered seven hits.
McKenzie Mills earned the win for the Blue Crabs, allowing just one run on four hits and striking out six in six innings.
The two teams continued their series Saturday at 6:35 p.m.