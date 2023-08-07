Atlantic League: Dirty Birds pitcher Joe Testa named pitcher of month for July Staff report Aug 7, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charleston Dirty Birds lefthanded pitcher and pitching coach Joe Testa was named Atlantic League of Professional Baseball pitcher of the month for his work in July, the league announced Friday.Testa is in his third season with the Charleston baseball organization. Testa has an 8-3 record in 19 appearances this season. Testa has allowed 34 runs (32 earned) on 72 hits and he has 58 strikeouts.In July, he started five games with zero losses and 17 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings. Testa ended the month securing his 800th career strikeout.Testa has the second lowest ERA (3.31) in the league behind Lancaster's Jared Lakind (3.23). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Softball Job Market Trending Now Articles ArticlesJustice calls WV Legislature into special sessionBrown: WVU ‘in the group that’s at least eating’ in realignmentHEPC head updates WV lawmakers on Alderson Broaddus closureLIV Golf at The Greenbrier: DeChambeau shoots 58 in final round to win on Old WhitePleasants Power Station sale complete as new ownership plans coal, hydrogen and graphite for plant's futureWVU football 2023 opponents — UCF: Knights made fast rise to Power 5 ranksVeterans see historic expansion of benefits for toxic exposure as new law nears anniversaryLIV Tour: Slack, WVGA finding a role in tour stopWV Senate, House cast aside constitutional rule, ram through 35 bills to passage on first day of sudden special sessionWest Side burger joint Gonzoburger closed, owner says