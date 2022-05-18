Atlantic League: Dirty Birds rout Kentucky 16-2 Staff report May 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Charleston Dirty Birds scored in six of the nine innings they batted in to take a 16-2 win over the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes on Tuesday at Wild Health Field.Charleston snapped a three-game losing streak and is back over .500 at 11-12. The Wild Health Genomes move to 9-14.Kit Scheetz was the winning pitcher as we went five innings allowed no runs on two hits while he struck out two and walked two. Kentucky starter Mat Povse was roughed up as he went four innings allowing nine runs (seven earned) on seven hits and he walked three as he was the losing pitcher. Anfernee Seymour had a big day at the plate as he went 4 for 6 with two doubles and an RBI. Nick Lonhghi was 2 for 4 with a grand slam in the fourth which was part of a five-run inning. The Dirty Birds scored a run in the first, three in third, five in the fifth, one in the sixth, two in the eighth and four in the ninth as they racked up 24 hits in the 16-2 rout.The teams continue their series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.