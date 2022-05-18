Atlantic League: Dirty Birds shut out 2-0 by Kentucky in morning game Staff report May 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Charleston Dirty Birds fell to the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes 2-0 on Wednesday morning at Wild Health Field in Lexington, Kentucky.Charleston moves to 12-12 and is in third in the Atlantic League South Division while Kentucky improves to 10-14 and is in last in the South.Charleston outhit Kentucky 5-4 but a two-run bottom of the fifth for the Wild Health Genomes marked the game’s only runs.Demetrius Moore was the hero in the game as the runs came on an RBI double, then Moore stole third and scored on a throwing error.Both starting pitchers were solid. Charleston starting pitcher Jose Mesa Jr. went 6 innings allowing two runs (none earned) on two hits. He struck out 5 and walked 4 but he was the losing pitcher.The winning pitcher, Kentucky’s Robby Scott, went six allowing three hits and no runs. He struck out two and walked four.Charleston and Kentucky conclude their series Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday’s gameDirty Birds 16, Wild Health Genomes 2: Charleston scored in six of the nine innings it batted in to take a win over KentuckyKit Scheetz was the winning pitcher as we went five innings allowed no runs on two hits while he struck out two and walked two.Kentucky starter Mat Povse was roughed up as he went four innings allowing nine runs (seven earned) on seven hits and he walked three as he was the losing pitcher.Anfernee Seymour had a big day at the plate as he went 4 for 6 with two doubles and an RBI. Nick Lonhghi was 2 for 4 with a grand slam in the fourth which was part of a five-run inning.The Dirty Birds scored a run in the first, three in third, five in the fifth, one in the sixth, two in the eighth and four in the ninth as they racked up 24 hits in the 16-2 rout. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles Articles18th annual Live on the Levee lineup announcedGazette-Mail editorial: Pot Justice correct about kettle MooneyGoMart founder Heater dies at 89Kanawha jury awards $7M from Ford to family over woman's crash deathArchitects propose downsizing Nicholas schools, removing construction deadlines, but with no guarantee cuts will be enoughPrep softball: Winfield punches ticket to state tournament with 6-4 win over ScottThe Food Guy: A tasty treasure hunt through Marion CountyPrep softball: Hoover shuts out Philip Barbour 9-0, advances to state tournamentEnvironmental groups urging judge to hold coal company in contempt for not filing supplemental Mingo County mine cleanup planMan shot by Charleston police sentenced to 10-plus years in prison