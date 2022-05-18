Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Charleston Dirty Birds fell to the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes 2-0 on Wednesday morning at Wild Health Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

Charleston moves to 12-12 and is in third in the Atlantic League South Division while Kentucky improves to 10-14 and is in last in the South.

Charleston outhit Kentucky 5-4 but a two-run bottom of the fifth for the Wild Health Genomes marked the game’s only runs.

Demetrius Moore was the hero in the game as the runs came on an RBI double, then Moore stole third and scored on a throwing error.

Both starting pitchers were solid. Charleston starting pitcher Jose Mesa Jr. went 6 innings allowing two runs (none earned) on two hits. He struck out 5 and walked 4 but he was the losing pitcher.

The winning pitcher, Kentucky’s Robby Scott, went six allowing three hits and no runs. He struck out two and walked four.

Charleston and Kentucky conclude their series Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s game

Dirty Birds 16, Wild Health Genomes 2: Charleston scored in six of the nine innings it batted in to take a win over Kentucky

Kit Scheetz was the winning pitcher as we went five innings allowed no runs on two hits while he struck out two and walked two.

Kentucky starter Mat Povse was roughed up as he went four innings allowing nine runs (seven earned) on seven hits and he walked three as he was the losing pitcher.

Anfernee Seymour had a big day at the plate as he went 4 for 6 with two doubles and an RBI. Nick Lonhghi was 2 for 4 with a grand slam in the fourth which was part of a five-run inning.

The Dirty Birds scored a run in the first, three in third, five in the fifth, one in the sixth, two in the eighth and four in the ninth as they racked up 24 hits in the 16-2 rout.