The Charleston Dirty Birds added another Bird to the nest as they announced the signing of former Herbert Hoover standout Corey Bird on Friday in a press release.
Bird played at Marshall from 2014 through 2016 before being drafted by the Marlins in the 7th round of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft.
He batted .300 with 58 stolen bases at Marshall and played five minor league seasons. In those five seasons, he batted .247 with an on-base percentage of .321 and OPS of .643. Bird tallied 332 hits with 11 home runs and 50 doubles in his minor league career.
Bird's highest level of play was with the triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp where he played 94 games and hit .239 with an OPS of .714. He was called up by the Marlins on July 28, 2021 but did not see playing time.
Bird, 26, is a native of Elkview and played at Herbert Hoover from 2010-13. He was selected as captain of the Class AA All-State team as both a junior and a senior and led the Huskies to the AA state title in 2013. In that 2013 season, he was also selected as the Kanawha Valley Player of the Year and the Gatorade Player of the Year in West Virginia.
He carried a .457 career batting average with Hoover, covering 120 games. As a junior, he hit .483 with 27 walks and just one strikeout, driving in 31 runs and stealing 30 bases in 33 tries. As a senior, he swiped 55 bases and carried a 5-1 pitching record with a 1.17 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 30 innings. Bird worked the final three innings on the mound for Hoover in its 2013 AA title-game win.
Bird was in Friday's starting lineup for the Dirty Birds and was slated to play center field as of the Gazette-Mail's print deadline.