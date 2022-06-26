It looked like the Charleston Dirty Birds were down for the count on Sunday at Wild Health Field.
The Kentucky Wild Health Genomes added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh inning to make the score 6-1, but Charleston posted six unanswered runs over the final two innings to take a 7-6 win.
Luke Becker started things off for the Kentucky (28-29) offense in the bottom of the first with a two-run home run.
Yovan Gonzalez answered in the top of the second with an RBI single but Kentucky got the run right back in the bottom of the third as Becker doubled to drive in the run to make the score 3-1.
Becker kept up his big day in the bottom of the fourth as he hit an RBI double for his fourth and fifth RBIs of the game and the score was 5-1 in favor of the Wild Health Genomes.
Felix Pie added to that lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh and Kentucky had a 6-1 lead with two innings to play.
But Charleston’s offense woke up in the eighth and ninth. The Dirty Birds (25-34) scored their second run of the game off a Gonzalez sacrifice fly and a Jimmy Paredes error later in the inning led to another run as Tyler Blaum scored.
The score was 6-3 Kentucky going into the ninth.
In the ninth, Conner Justus and Alfredo Gonzalez each hit two-run home runs to give Charleston the 7-6 lead.
Reliver Kevin Siegrist slammed the door in the bottom of the ninth and the Dirty Birds walked away with a Wild Win.
After an off day on Monday, Charleston returns to Appalachian Power Park where it will start a three-game series with the High Point Rockers on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.