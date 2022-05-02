Kelsie Whitmore achieved another milestone with the Staten Island FerryHawks over the weekend.
Whitmore, who debuted as the first female player to appear in an Atlantic League game when she was a pinch-runner for Staten Island in the season opener against the Charleston Dirty Birds on April 21 at Appalachian Power Park, got her first start for the FerryHawks in the team's 10-5 loss to the Gastonia Honey Hunters Sunday in Gastonia, North Carolina.
Whitmore, 23, started in left field and batted ninth in Staten Island manager Edgardo Alfonzo's lineup. She struck out swinging on a 2-2 pitch in her first at-bat in the third inning, was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning and flied out to right field in the seventh inning.
Whitmore also made two putouts in right field before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the top of the eighth.
NOT FERRY GOOD: The FerryHawks were swept by the Dirty Birds in that season-opening series in Charleston, and Staten Island is still winless.
The Ferry Hawks are 0-9 heading into Tuesday's home game against Lexington, in last place in the Atlantic League's North Division, and they've been outscored 53-31.
Staten Island is one of two expansion teams added to the Atlantic League for the 2022 season, along with the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes -- who are also off to a slow start.
Kentucky (2-8) sits in last place in the South Division. Based in Lexington, Kentucky and sharing the ballpark with the Lexington Legends, the Genomes are serving as sort of a "placeholder" team in the Atlantic League for this year only, with Hagerstown (Md.) set to join the league in 2023.
The Genomes, who are managed by former Dirty Birds field boss Mark Minicozzi, host Charleston (6-4) in a three-game set starting Tuesday night in Lexington.
Charleston is 2-4 since its season-opening sweep of Staten Island, losing two of three at home against Long Island and two of three over the weekend at High Point.
After a 2-1 start in its opening series against High Point, Kentucky has lost seven in a row.
FAST STARTS: On the other end of the standings spectrum, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and Gastonia are both on a roll after losing their opening games.
Southern Maryland (8-1) has won eight straight to sit atop the North Division while Gastonia (9-1) is on a nine-game winning streak.
How dominant have they been? In nine games, the Blue Crabs are scoring more than nine runs per game and have outscored opponents 84-39. The Honey Hunters, meanwhile, have outscored opponents 83-36 in their nine games.
STRIKE ONE: One of the things Charleston manager Billy Horn and pitching coach Joe Testa have stressed is pitching to contact and avoiding bases on balls, and the Dirty Birds staff has responded.
Charleston pitchers have issued just 21 walks in 10 games, the fewest in the Atlantic League. The Dirty Birds' 3.48 ERA ranks fourth.
Individually speaking, Charleston opening-game starter is tied for the league lead with 19 strikeouts.