The Charleston Dirty Birds held Southern Maryland to one run for most of the game on Sunday, but an eighth-inning wild pitch doomed them as the Blue Crabs won 2-1 to take the weekend sweep at Regency Furniture Stadium.
Charleston is back to .500 for the first time since opening day as it is 11-11. The Dirty Birds are third in the Atlantic League South.
The Blue Crabs improved to a league-best 18-3 and are 9 1/2 games up on second-place Long Island in the North.
Charleston got on the board first as Yovan Gonzalez hit a line drive home run to left in the top of the second. The home run was the lone run for the Dirty Birds.
Charleston starting pitcher Stephen Chamblee was solid. He held Southern Maryland scoreless for the first three innings before he gave up a run on a Braxton Lee sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game at one.
Chamblee was pulled after five innings in which he gave up an earned run on six hits. He didn't walk or strike out or walk any batters in the no-decision.
Southern Maryland starter Denson Hull went seven innings allowing one earned run on five hits and he struck out four batters as he got a no-decision.
The game was tied at one in the bottom of the eighth and Charleston relief pitcher Wes Weickel was on the mound. He walked Zach Collier with one out and allowed a two-out single to Alex Crosby. Collier moved to third on the play. With Lee at the plate, Weickel threw a wild pitch allowing Collier to score and give Southern Maryland the 2-1 lead.
Endrys Briceno came in to close the game and slammed the door by striking out the side in the top of the ninth to earn his first save of the season and clinch the sweep for the Blue Crabs.
Saturday's game
Blue Crabs 6, Dirty Birds 3: Charleston didn't get their first hit until the eighth inning as they fell to Southern Maryland.
Charleston (11-10) trailed 6-0 in the ninth, and rallied to get three runs, but could get no closer as Southern Maryland (17-3) closer Mat Latos recorded his eighth save.
The Dirty Birds finished with seven hits over the last two innings. Connor Justus had the only extra base hit, a double, and drove in a run.
Southern Maryland starting pitcher Darryl Thompson had a no-hitter into the eighth inning. He gave up three hits in the eighth but got out of trouble without allowing a run.
