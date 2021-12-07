Billy Horn will be the Charleston Dirty Birds manager for the 2022 Atlantic League baseball season, the team announced Tuesday morning.
Horn served as the bench coach and director of player procurement for the Atlantic League's High Point Rockers for the past two seasons.
He replaces Mark Minicozzi, who managed the Dirty Birds in their inaugural Atlantic League season in 2021 and led Charleston to the South Division second-half title and into the playoffs. Minicozza was hired Monday as manager of the Atlantic League's as-yet-unnamed Kentucky team.
This will be Horn's second managerial post in professional baseball. In 2019, he guided the Normal CornBelters of the independent Frontier League to a 48-47 record, good for a fourth-place finish in the 12-team league.
Horn has seven years of professional baseball coaching experience, including time with the Long Island Ducks (Atlantic League), Normal CornBelters and the Ottawa Champions (Canadian American Association).
“I am extremely excited to not only become the next manager of this historic franchise, but also to be gaining another family within the city of Charleston," Horn said in a the press release issued by the Dirty Birds. "Here you will see a very fun and competitive product on and off the field, as it will be represented by some of the most upstanding men in the community for years to come.
“Charleston just feels like home”.
Horn pitched for Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida, and professionally for Long Beach of the independent Golden Baseball League in 2005 and for Grossetto of the Italian Baseball League in 2010.
In between those stints, Horn returned to Lynn University as the pitching coach and helped guide the Fighting Knights to a NCAA Division II national championship in 2009.
