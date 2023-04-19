Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Dirty Birds
Buy Now

Charleston Dirty Birds manager Billy Horn speaks to the media with players behind him during preseason media day Wednesday at GoMart Ballpark.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Professional baseball in Charleston is right around the corner.

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball’s Charleston Dirty Birds are set for another season in the independent professional league and the team held media day in the newly named and resurfaced GoMart Ballpark on Wednesday.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

