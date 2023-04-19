Professional baseball in Charleston is right around the corner.
The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball’s Charleston Dirty Birds are set for another season in the independent professional league and the team held media day in the newly named and resurfaced GoMart Ballpark on Wednesday.
After two exhibition games on Friday and Saturday against the Savannah Bananas, the Dirty Birds officially open the season on April 28 at Staten Island. The first home game at GoMart Ballpark is on May 9 against Lancaster.
Team owner Andy Shea, general manager Jeremy Taylor and manager Billy Horn addressed the media at home plate of GoMart Ballpark on Wednesday while members of the team stood in front of the mound.
Shea, who was the owner of the Lexington Legends for 18 years, took over as the owner of the Charleston franchise about two years ago.
“I feel like the new guy because my family and I just moved to Charleston a few months ago,” Shea said. “I love being able to come to this beautiful ballpark with this amazing staff. And this state-of-the-art artificial turf field has already allowed us to do a tremendous amount of events and programming. There is just so much more. Our 2023 calendar at the ballpark will be quite full.”
Horn, who is in his second year as manager of the Dirty Birds, has high expectations this year.
“Our goals, they never change,” Horn said. “It’s good, exciting, hard-nosed baseball. Our goal is to win as many games as possible and compete for a championship. Most importantly, our goal is to have these guys come out and put on a good show and represent Charleston in a positive way.”
The Atlantic League, though not affiliated with Major League Baseball, is sponsored by MLB, and as a result, the league has been used to experiment with rule changes that at some stage could be adopted by MLB.
In seasons past, the Atlantic League has implemented an electronic strike zone and larger bases.
This season, there will be a pitch clock like MLB, but there will be other new rule changes. Most notable is the designated pinch runner rule. Each club will list a player who is not otherwise in the starting lineup as a designated pinch runner. That player may then be substituted at any point into the game as a baserunner.
The ALPB will continue the use of the double-hook DH rule, which allows clubs to use the designated hitter throughout the game, provided that the starting pitcher has completed at least five innings.
Pitchers will also only be allowed to disengage from the rubber once per at-bat.
“I think that’s one thing that is going to help us,” Horn said. “With all these test rules, some are new and some are old. Our coaching staff has been here before, so we know how to use the double-hook and the bigger bases. Obviously, there are a couple of rules we’re getting familiar with. But we’re used to being in the league and knowing the players.”
Horn is excited about the Dirty Birds players as well.
“We have eight or nine former big-leaguers and seven or eight Triple-A guys,” Horn said. “We definitely have a good group of guys. It’s going to be a different brand than last year, and we have a lot of pop in that lineup — a lot more than we did last year. You’re going to see fundamentally sound baseball too, I think.”
One former major leaguer and Dirty Birds newcomer is outfielder Dwight Smith Jr., who was drafted 53rd overall in 2011 by the Toronto Blue Jays. Smith played three years in the majors, from 2017 to 2020. He took 512 at-bats, batted .248, tallied 127 hits and had an OPS of .726.
“The guys have been great since I’ve been here,” Smith said. “It’s only been a short amount of time, so once we get on the field and start playing games I’ll get a better feel for what we have as a team. We have a good group of guys who want to be here. I think we’ll have a good season.”
BANANA BALL: The Dirty Birds will be given a unique opportunity this weekend as the Savannah Bananas — an exhibition baseball team — come to town for games on Friday and Saturday.
The Bananas are known as the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball, and the Dirty Birds — many of whom are former MLB veterans — aren’t all sure what to expect this weekend. The Bananas feature a style of play called “Banana Ball,” different from traditional baseball.
“I haven’t seen any of their stunts,” Smith said. “I’ve seen videos, but I’m not really sure what they do. I’ve seen them dance on the mound and stuff. I’ll have some fun. I’m not going to set my hand on fire. I can do something, maybe lay on the ground and catch the ball.”
“It’s going to be curious to see what they do and see it in-person,” infielder Bobby Bradley said. “I don’t know if I’m going to do anything like [stunts]. We’ll see how it goes. We’ll see how we feel.”
Horn said the Dirty Birds are excited get the opportunity to play in front of a sellout crowd to start the season.
“The guys are just excited to just play baseball,” Horn said. “It’s still a real game. It’s another team, so the guys are excited. It’ll be a good crowd. Better than having nobody in the stands for spring training. Getting used to those crowds got the guys fired up.”
NEW TURF FIELD: GoMart Ballpark got a new name and new playing surface over the offseason, as what used to be a grass surface is now artificial playing turf. Horn won’t give specifics about how the turf plays, but he said there’s positive feedback so far.
“It’s been playing great,” Horn said. “I’m not going to tell you exactly how it plays in case the other teams are listening, but it’s been great. The guys have been on here every day. It plays great; it’s gorgeous. All the guys are thrilled to be here.”