The Charleston Dirty Birds 2022 schedule will have a more normal look than the team's inaugural season in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, but it will not be without some oddities.
The 2022 schedule calls for a 132-game season, up from the 120-game slate in 2021, which was shortened due to a late start because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whereas the 2021 regular season started on May 27 and ran through Oct. 11, the 2022 regular season begins on April 21 and ends on Sept. 18.
Also new is the Atlantic League's expansion from eight teams to 10, with the addition of a team in Staten Island, New York, and a second team calling Lexington, Kentucky its home.
Staten Island will be part of the Atlantic League's North Division, along with Long Island, Southern Maryland, Lancaster and York, while the as-yet-unnamed new Kentucky team will join the Dirty Birds, Lexington, Gastonia and High Point in the South Division.
The Dirty Birds' season is scheduled to start with a four-game series against Staten Island starting on Thursday, April 21. After a day off, Charleston's season-opening home stand continues with a three-game set against Long Island (April 26-28) before the team embarks on its first road trip.
The Atlantic League will again be broken up into two halves, with the first 61-game portion of the scheduled ending on July 4. Winners from each half will advance to the playoffs.
A scheduling quirk gave the Dirty Birds 67 home games and 65 road games. Chuck Domino, Charleston's team president, explained why.
"It was initially 66 home games and 66 away games, but Southern Maryland had a scheduling conflict at their home park that made it necessary for them to give up one of our home games with us," Domino said.
Some other oddities in the Dirty Birds' 2022 schedule:
n Charleston will not face either Lancaster or York in the first half of the season, but has 12 games with both the Barnstormers and Revolution in the second half.
n The Dirty Birds will play 42 of their games against their South Division rivals in the first half of the season -- 18 at home, 24 on the road. In the second half, only 24 divisional games are scheduled -- 18 home, six on the road.
n Charleston is scheduled for 18 games against South Division opponents Gastonia and Lexington and 15 against High Point and Kentucky.
n That's fewer than the amount of games Charleston will play against Southern Maryland (20). The unbalanced schedule calls for just nine games between Charleston and Long Island and just seven between the Dirty Birds and Staten Island.
Charleston's Sunday home games at Appalachian Power Park are all scheduled to start at 5:05 p.m. During the rest of the week, home games are set to start at 6:35 p.m., with a couple exceptions. The April 28 game against Long Island is scheduled for a 10:35 a.m. start, and the May 30 game against Southern Maryland is set to start at 1:05 p.m.
Mondays will again be the Atlantic League's league-wide off day, again with two exceptions, both relating to holidays.
The aforementioned May 30 (Memorial Day) game vs. Southern Maryland is a Monday date, as is the Dirty Birds' July 4 game at Southern Maryland -- the final day of the first half of the season.