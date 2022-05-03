LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Trailing 6-1, the Charleston Dirty Birds scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning and went on to defeat the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes 9-6 Tuesday night.
Juan Perez hit a three-run home run, his third of the season, and Connor Justus connected on a two-run shot, his second of the year, to highlight the Dirty Birds' big inning.
"The guys never quit," Charleston manager Billy Horn said. "There's no panic in them."
The Dirty Birds improved to 7-4 on the Atlantic League season, while Kentucky fell to 2-9.
The game was limited to seven innings by mutual agreement of the teams. A rain delay of 50 minutes pushed back the starting time, and since the teams are scheduled to play a 10:05 a.m. game Wednesday, they agreed the shorten the game.
After Perez gave Charleston a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the top of the third, Kentucky answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning and three more in the fourth to take a 6-1 lead before the Dirty Birds battled back.
The seven-run uprising made a winner of Charleston reliever Ryan Lawlor (2-0), who relieved Dirty Birds starter Jordan Stephens in the bottom of the fourth. After Mitchell Osnowitz and Walker Weickel threw 1-2-3 innings for Charleston in the fifth and sixth innings, Tyler Wilson pitched a perfect seventh to earn his third save.
Perez finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs while Anfernee Seymore went 2 for 4 and drove in three for the Dirty Birds.