There’s a new manager at the top, but the Charleston Dirty Birds’ new coaching staff will have a couple of familiar faces.
Billy Horn, introduced Tuesday as the Dirty Birds’ manager, said Wednesday that two players from the 2021 team will be on his staff as player/coaches.
Joe Testa will serve as pitching coach and Scott Kelly will be Charleston’s hitting coach. Both will also be on the active-player roster.
Testa and Kelly join Anthony Coromato, named Tuesday as Horn’s bench coach and director of player procurement, on Charleston’s coaching staff.
“I am beyond excited to have these three outstanding gentlemen on our 2022 Dirty Birds coaching staff,” Horn said Wednesday. “These are three guys that are true baseball men with a feel, a passion for the game and a knack for winning.”
Testa, who turns 36 on Dec. 18, was a stalwart in the Dirty Birds’ starting rotation during their late-season drive for the second-half North Division title that sent Charleston to the Atlantic League playoffs. He pitched in 17 games with six starts and compiled a 5-4 record with 51 strikeouts in 50 innings pitched.
A New Jersey native, Testa pitched five seasons in the Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals organizations.
“Joe brings many years of professional pitching experience not only in major league organizations but also international and more importantly independent baseball,” Horn said of Testa.
“Joe has also been coaching in the off-seasons working with players of all ages for many years. He has tremendous knowledge of pitching and really has a feel for the game.
“Having a player/coach on the field on almost a daily basis is such a plus. When you add the likes of Scott Kelly in the mix, it’s really like having another coach on the field.”
Kelly, 30, played both infield and outfield for the Dirty Birds in 2021, often serving as Charleston’s leadoff hitter. He batted .306 with a .408 on-base percentage. 2022 will be his eighth season in the Atlantic League.
Scott has been in this league for a very long time and his knowledge will definitely come in handy when it comes to defensive positioning whether he is on the field or in the dugout,” Horn said.
“He will also be able to provide incredible scouting reports on opposing teams both offensively and defensively. He also brings a tremendous feel for the game and is another fan favorite.”
