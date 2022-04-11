With the Atlantic League season opener just 10 days away, first-year Charleston Dirty Birds manager Billy Horn got his first on-field look at the potential makeup of the team Monday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park, and he liked what he saw.
"The coolest part of this first day was seeing the chemistry amongst all the guys out there," said Horn, who comes to the Dirty Birds after three seasons as the bench coach and director of player procurement for the Atlantic League's High Point Rockers. "A lot of these guys know each other from either playing with or against each other, but right now everybody's down there [in the team clubhouse] having pizza, having a couple beers, making conversation.
"Right off the bat, to see all these guys getting together and getting along, it's pretty special."
Monday's activities included pitchers working with pitching coach Joe Testa, hitting in indoor cages and on-field batting practice.
"Some of those guys put on a pretty good show today," Horn said. "It was pretty special."
After batting practice, the team played a simulated game, with projected opening-day starter Kevin Herget throwing four innings, followed on the mound by Max Tannenbaum, Derrick Adams and Steven Chamblee.
Herget, a 31-year-old right-hander drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013, pitched four seasons at the Class AAA level, most recently with Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) affiliate Columbus in 2021, when he went 7-5 with a 4.48 ERA in 28 games, including seven starts.
Also Monday, the Dirty Birds released a 30-player spring training roster that will be pared down to 27 names when the team opens its second Atlantic League season against the Staten Island Ferry Hawks on Thursday, April 21 at Appalachian Power Park.
Horn said the opening day roster won't include some players who are still awaiting visa clearance from their home countries before returning to the United States.
Several familiar names of players who were part of the 2021 team dot the spring training roster, including the aforementioned Testa, who will pitch while also serving as pitching coach, and Tannenbaum.
Similarly, versatile infielder/outfielder Scott Kelly is back on the roster with the added duties of serving as the Dirty Birds' hitting coach. Kelly batted .306 in 65 games last season, playing every position except pitcher, catcher and right field.
Also back are two of the top hitters from the Charleston team that advanced to the playoffs last season, Alberto Callaspo (.335, 57 RBIs in 2021) and Edwin Espinal (.307, team-high 66 RBIs).
Prior to the April 21 season opener, the Dirty Birds have scheduled two preseason exhibition games this weekend at Appalachian Power Park.
The team will face the Washington Black Sox at noon Saturday and Sunday, with free admission for fans. The Black Sox are a Road Warrior Barnstorming Team of the Yinzer League out of Washington, Pennsylvania.