The Dirty Birds are cleaning up at the start of the Atlantic League season.

Despite being outhit 10-6, the Charleston Dirty Birds defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks for the third consecutive night, pulling out a 6-4 win Saturday at Appalachian Power Park.

Yes, it's the opening weekend of the season, but the Dirty Birds (3-0) are the Atlantic League's only unbeaten team. A crowd of 3,336 was on hand for the fireworks, giving Charleston another feather in its cap -- the league's highest attendance, 10,664 through three games.

After jumping out to a 3-0 lead through four innings, the Dirty Birds' advantage vanished when Staten Island (0-3) put up four runs in the top of the fifth.

Charleston regained the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth when Connor Justus belted a run-scoring triple and scored himself on a throwing error, giving the Dirty Birds a 5-4 lead.

Charleston added an insurance run in the bottom of the eight when Justus singled home Mike Hart, who had walked.

Jose Mesa Jr. (1-0), who came on in the sixth inning to replace Charleston starter Joe Testa, pitched two scoreless innings to earn the win. After Justin Miller pitched a scoreless eighth, Tyler Wilson pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to notch his second save.

The Dirty Birds scored single runs in the first, third and fourth innings on sacrifice flies by Nick Longhi and Alberto Callaspo and a Juan Carlo Perez home run.

Justus, batting out of the No. 9 hole in the Dirty Birds' batting order, went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Staten Island's four-run fifth inning was highlighted by Angel Aguilar's two-run double and Brantley Bell's two-run home run.

The finale of the season-opening series is set for 5:05 p.m. Sunday. After an off day on Monday, the Dirty Birds host the Long Island Ducks in a three-game set starting Tuesday.

