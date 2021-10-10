When the West Virginia Power posted the Atlantic League’s worst record in the first half of its inaugural season in the independent professional baseball circuit, the idea of making it to the postseason seemed far-fetched.
That all changed in the second half, when the team — rebranded as the Charleston Dirty Birds on Sept. 28 — morphed into the league’s best team.
The Dirty Birds, the Atlantic League’s South Division second-half champions, will ride that momentum into the divisional playoffs, starting Monday night at Appalachian Power Park against the Lexington Legends in the first game of the best-of-three South Division series.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Monday with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05. It will be the first professional baseball postseason game in Charleston since the Power, then the low-Class A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, advanced to the South Atlantic League playoffs.
Dirty Birds President Chuck Domino is sure the excitement level will be high at the APP.
“Baseball fans in Charleston are always very knowledgeable and they’ll have an extra level of excitement for the playoffs,” Domino said. “Anybody who comes to a playoff game is coming because they love baseball. They’re coming for the pure love of the sport.”
The first pitch will be thrown by Charleston starter Arnoldo Hernandez, a late-season pickup from the Mexican League who posted a 1-0 record and 2.57 ERA in three starts.
Lexington manager P.J. Phillips said he will go with Francisco Jimenez in the opener. The right-hander has also made three starts, going 1-0 with a 6.19 ERA.
After Monday’s game, the teams will travel west to Lexington, Kentucky, for the remainder of the series, with games Tuesday and Wednesday (if necessary), both scheduled to start at 6:31 p.m.
Charleston posted a 14-11 record against the Legends during the regular season, including a 9-4 mark in the second half. The split season illustrates the difference in how the teams played in the two halves.
Lexington rolled to the first-half championship with a 35-25 mark, finishing 13 games ahead of the then-Power, which struggled to a 22-38 mark.
The teams switched positions in the second half, when the Power/Dirty Birds claimed the South Division championship with a 36-24 mark while the Legends finished in last place at 25-35. Lexington finished the regular season with four straight losses, including a three-game sweep in the final weekend series at Southern Maryland, which allowed the Blue Crabs to win the North Division second-half title by a game over the Long Island Ducks, the first-half North champions.
None of that matters now, as all the playoff teams’ records are reset to 0-0.
Battle in the North
While the Dirty Birds clinched the South Division second-half title on Thursday, the North Division was still up in the air until Sunday afternoon.
Southern Maryland’s 9-3 win over Lexington Sunday gave the Blue Crabs a 32-28 second-half record, a game better than Long Island (31-29), which closed the regular season Sunday with a 9-6 loss to York.
Going into Sunday’s games, the High Point Rockers — the team the Dirty Birds outlasted for the South Division’s second-half title — still had a chance to qualify for the playoffs via the Atlantic League’s wild card rule.
If Long Island won and Southern Maryland lost their Sunday games, Long Island would have won both halves of the North Division. In that event, the team with the best season-long record, regardless of division, would advance to the playoffs against Long Island.
That team would have been High Point, which went 64-55 on the year — a game and a half better than Southern Maryland (63-57).
Final leaders
There were also some races for Atlantic League batting and pitching leaders that went down to the wire, including one that ended in a dead heat.
Lancaster’s Caleb Gindl and Gastonia’s Josh Sale finished in a tie for the home run lead with 34 apiece. The next three sluggers on that list are all Lexington Legends — Courtney Hawkins (32), Ben Aklinski (28) and Tillman Pugh (26). The Dirty Birds leaders in that department were Johnny Paredes — who homered in four consecutive games last week while Charleston was still fighting for its playoff life — and Miles Williams, who both had 17 round-trippers.
Other Atlantic League leaders:
Batting average: High Point’s Michael Russell closed with a .360 mark, with Lexington’s Roberto Baldoquin second at .355. Charleston’s Teodoro Martinez (.339) and Alberto Callaspo (.335), who finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the final tally, both spent time as league leaders in this department during the season.
RBIs: Lexington’s Pugh (107) and Aklinski (105) finished at the top, with Sale (104) the only other player to reach triple figures. Paredes led Charleston with 68, with Edwin Espinal (66) right behind him.
Wins: Southern Maryland’s Daryl Thompson finished 16-3, including the win over Lexington Sunday that clinched the North Division second-half title. That means the Blue Crabs’ ace (and likely Atlantic League pitcher of the year) won’t be available for the start of the division playoffs against Long Island. Charleston’s Arik Sikula finished tied for third with 11 wins.
ERA: Thompson topped the league — in which the cumulative ERA was 5.93 — with a 3.20 mark. Sikula ranked third at 4.35, and teammate/pitching coach Elih Villanueva was fourth at 4.39.
Strikeouts: Lexington left-hander Henry Owens led the league with 113, while Sikula finished fourth with 103.