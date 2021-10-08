When the Charleston Dirty Birds clinched an Atlantic League playoff berth Thursday night in York, Pennsylvania, it came with a little sigh of relief and a lot of celebrating.
“It took the pressure off the last couple of days of the regular season,” Dirty Birds manager Mark Minicozzi said after Charleston’s 10-3 win over the York Revolution clinched the South Division second-half title. “We won a great game and had a lot of fun. It’s been a long season, and there’s nothing better than having a little champagne after clinching.”
The Dirty Birds now advance to the best-of-three division series against North Division first-half winner Lexington. The first game will be at 6:05 p.m. Monday at Appalachian Power Park, with the rest of the series set for Lexington, Kentucky on Tuesday and, if necessary, Wednesday.
The Dirty Birds, playing their first season in the independent Atlantic League, are Charleston’s first playoff team since the West Virginia Power advanced to the South Atlantic League postseason in 2015.
Charleston had to rally from an early three-run deficit Thursday night after York plated three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 3-0 lead. The Birds would go on to score 10 unanswered runs against the Revolution.
Charleston tied the game with three runs in the top of the third, with two coming on a throwing error and the other on an RBI single by Teodoro Martinez to tie the game at 3.
The Dirty Birds took the lead in the fourth inning and never looked back. Charleston scored a pair of runs to take a 5-3 lead on another fielding error by York and a Scott Kelly single to drive in a run. Charleston tacked on three insurance runs in the sixth on an RBI double by Yovan Gonzalez and a two-run two-bagger by Martinez.
The Dirty Birds added two more runs for good measure in the seventh inning, opening up a commanding 10-3 lead. Gonzalez had an RBI double and Connor Kopach’s sacrifice fly scored the final run.
Charleston pounded out 15 hits on the game. Olmo Rosario was 4 for 5 and Gonzalez collected three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs.
Martinez had a pair of hits, including a double, and drove in three runs for the Dirty Birds. Edwin Espinal and Alberto Callaspo also collected two hits each.
Dirty Birds starting pitcher Arik Sikula rebounded from a rough first inning to earn the win. The right-hander allowed three runs in the first inning, including two home runs, but made it through five innings, allowing just three hits, to improve to 11-7.
Charleston closes out the regular season with three games this weekend at Gastonia.
Minicozzi said Arnaldo Hernandez will get the Game One playoff start for the Dirty Birds. The 25-year-old right-hander is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in three starts.