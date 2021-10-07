YORK, Pa. -- Postseason baseball is coming back to Charleston.
The Charleston Dirty Birds clinched an Atlantic League playoff berth, winning the South Division second-half title by earning a 10-3 win over the York Revolution Thursday night at PeoplesBank Park.
Charleston sealed its spot in the playoffs and improved to 36-21 in the second half. The Dirty Birds' magic number was just one over second- place High Point with four games to play in the regular season.
The Dirty Birds will now play a best-of-three division series against North Division first-half winner Lexington. The first game will be at 6:05 p.m. Monday at Appalachian Power Park, with the rest of the series set for Lexington, Kentucky on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Dirty Birds, playing their first season in the independent Atlantic League, are Charleston's first playoff team since the West Virginia Power advanced to the South Atlantic League semifinals in 2015.
Charleston had to rally from an early three-run deficit after York plated three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 3-0 lead. The Birds would go on to score 10 unanswered runs against the Revolution.
Charleston tied the game with three runs in the top of the third inning. Yovan Gonzalez led off with a single for the Dirty Birds and Connor Kopach walked. Nate Easley followed with a bunt single, and on the play the Revolution catcher committed a two-base error, allowing two runs to score. Teodoro Martinez hit an RBI single with one out to make it 3-3.
The Dirty Birds took the lead in the fourth inning and never looked back. Charleston scored a pair of runs to take a 5-3 lead on another fielding error by York and a Scott Kelly single to drive in a run.
Charleston tacked on three big insurance runs in the sixth inning. After a leadoff single by Olmo Rosario, Gonzalez hit a double to score a run.
York retired the next two Dirty Birds batters but Kelly drew a walk, setting up runners on first and second. Martinez hit a clutch two-out double to score two runs and give Charleston an 8-3 advantage.
The Dirty Birds added two more runs for good measure in the seventh inning, opening up a commanding 10-3 lead. Gonzalez delivered another RBI hit with a a double, and Kopach hit a sacrifice fly to drive in the other run.
Charleston pounded out 15 hits on the game. Rosario was 4 for 5 at the plate and Gonzalez collected three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs.
Martinez had a pair of hits, including a double, and drove in three runs for the Dirty Birds. Edwin Espinal and Alberto Callaspo also collected two hits each.
Dirty Birds starting pitcher Arik Sikula rebounded from a rough first inning to earn the win. The right-hander allowed three runs in the first inning, including two home runs, but made it through five innings, allowing just three hits, to improve to 11-7.
Jack Kenley hit a two run homer in the first inning for York and Melky Mesa delivered a solo home run. Carlos Franco added two hits for the Revolution.
Charleston will travel to Gastonia, North Carolina, for the final three-game series of the regular season. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6:50 p.m.