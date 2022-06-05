LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The Charleston Dirty Birds dropped the final game of their six-game road trip, losing 4-3 to the Lexington Legends Sunday afternoon at Wild Health Field.
Charleston went 2-4 on the trip to drop to 17-23 on the Atlantic League season. The win puts Lexington at 14-23.
After a day off Monday, the Dirty Birds return to Charleston for six games, with two three-game series against Gastonia (Tuesday through Thursday) and Southern Maryland (Friday through Sunday).
Charleston had its opportunities Sunday, outhitting Lexington 12-11, but the Dirty Birds left 11 runners on base and never led.
Courtney Hawkins gave the Legends the lead in the bottom of the first with his 14th home run of the season, a solo shot off Charleston starter Derrick Adams (1-4).
In the second, Lexington's Montrell Marshall doubled and scored on an error by Dirty Birds first baseman Nick Longhi, giving the Legends a 2-0 lead.
Charleston got a run in the top of the fourth on Longhi's eighth home run of the season, but Lexington answered with two in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI double by Hawkins and a run-scoring single by Isaias Tejeda, upping the Legends' lead to 4-1.
RBI singles in the top of the eighth by Scott Burcham and Zack Kone cut Lexington's lead to a single run, 4-3, but the Dirty Birds left the bases loaded.
Charleston had another great chance in the top of the ninth. Anfernee Seymour led off the inning with a single but was picked off first by Kentucky reliever Austin Adams. That proved consequential when Engel Beltre and Longhi had base hits later in the inning, but Adams escaped for his seventh save.
Winning pitcher Keyvius Sampson (2-1) went six innings for Lexington, allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight.
Longhi went 3 for 5 for the Dirty Birds and Seymour, Beltre and Diego Goris added two hits apiece.
Saturday's game
Dirty Birds 3, Legends Seven Charleston pitchers combined on a 1-hitter. Charleston starter Ryan Lawlor threw three hitless innings and was followed by single-inning stints by Adonis Uceta, Joe Testa, Max Tannenbaum, Kevin Siegrist, Francisco Carrillo and Tyler Wilson.
Lexington's only hit was a one-out single in the fourth inning by Hawkins off Uceta (1-0), who was credited with the win. Dirty Birds pitchers issued two walks, one by Uceta and one by Wilson, who earned his fifth save with a scoreless ninth inning.
Charleston got the only run it needed in the top of the first when Juan Carlos Perez drew a two-out walk, stole second and scored on a Lexington throwing error.
The Dirty Birds added a run in the fifth on an RBI single by Longhi and scored their final run in the seventh when Perez scored on a wild pitch.
Perez went 2 for 4 with two runs and a walk and Beltre was 2 for 5 for Charleston.