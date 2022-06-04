LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Sevem Charleston pitchers combined on a 1-hitter as the Dirty Birds defeated the Lexington Legends 3-0 Saturday night.
Charleston starter Ryan Lawlor threw three hitless innings and was followed by single-inning stints by Adonis Uceta, Joe Testa, Max Tannenbaum, Kevin Siegrist, Francisco Carrillo and Tyler Wilson.
Lexington's only hit was a one-out single in the fourth inning by Courtney Hawkins off Uceta (1-0), who was credited with the win. Dirty Birds pitchers issued two walks, one by Uceta and one by Wilson, who earned his fifth save with a scoreless ninth inning.
Charleston (17-22) got the only run it needed in the top of the first when Juan Carlos Perez drew a two-out walk, stole second and scored on a Lexington throwing error.
The Dirty Birds added a run in the fifth on an RBI single by Nick Longhi and scored their final run in the seventh when Perez scored on a wild pitch.
Perez went 2 for 4 with two runs and a walk and Engel Beltre was 2 for 5 for Charleston.
The finale of the three-game weekend series is scheduled for Sunday afternoon. After a day off Monday, the Dirty Birds return to Charleston for six games, two three-game series against Gastonia (Tuesday through Thursday) and Southern Maryland (Friday through Sunday).