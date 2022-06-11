The Charleston Dirty Birds climbed out of a 4-0 hole to defeat the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 6-4 Saturday night at Appalachian Power Park.
Charleston erupted for five runs in the bottom of the sixth and got some great work out of its bullpen and some solid defense to improve to 19-26 on the season and snap a three-game losing streak. Southern Maryland, in first place in the Atlantic League's South Division, fell to 33-12.
Southern Maryland's Michael Wielansky hit a solo home run in the top of the first and the Blue Crabs added one run in the second inning and two more in the third to take a 4-0 lead against Charleston starter Derrick Adams.
The Dirty Birds got one run back in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Scott Kelly, then put up five runs in the sixth to take the lead that held up.
Three consecutive singles to start the inning by Juan Carlo Perez, Nick Longhi and Diego Goris cut Charleston's deficit to 4-2 and chased Southern Maryland starter Daryl Thompson, who was replaced by Patrick Baker.
A throwing error by Blue Crabs third baseman Alex Crosby on a sacrifice bunt by Scott Burcham loaded the bases for Yovan Gonzalez, who got a run home on a fielder's choice grounder, scoring Longhi and cutting Southern Maryland's lead to 4-3.
Tyler Blaum was hit by a pitch to reload the bases, and Baker hit Kelly with a pitch, scoring Goris with the tying run. Baker's wildness continued when he issued a walk to Anfernee Seymour, scoring Gonzalez and putting the Dirty Birds up 5-4. The inning's final run came across when Engel Beltre bounced into a fielder's choice.
Charleston's bullpen locked down the win, with Francisco Carrillo, Kevin Siegrist and Tyler Wilson each pitching a 1-2-3 inning and combining for five strikeouts, with Wilson earning his seventh save.
The win went to Adams, who allowed four runs on seven hits in six innings. He was helped by the Dirty Birds defense, which turned three double plays behind him. Charleston center fielder Seymour also threw out a runner at home to help keep the Blue Crabs at bay.
Baker (1-1) took the loss despite not allowing a hit in his one inning.
Charleston also outhit Southern Maryland 13-7, with Longhi (3 for 4) and Blaum (3 for 3) leading the way.
The rubber game in the three-game series is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Sunday.