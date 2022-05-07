Four Charleston pitchers combined for a seven-inning one-hit shutout and Juan Carlo Perez hit a three-run home run to lead the Dirty Birds to a 4-0 win over the Lexington Legends, completing a doubleheader sweep Saturday at Appalachian Power Park.
The Dirty Birds (9-6) won the opener 7-3 as Miles Williams clubbed a three-run home run to highlight a five-run fifth inning.
First game -- Dirty Birds 7, Legends 4: The teams were tied at 2 in the fifth inning when Charleston’s Scott Kelly singled and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Connor Justus. Perez followed with a single, stole second and scored on a base hit by Yovan Gonzalez, giving the Dirty Birds a 4-2 lead. That set up Williams’ third home run of the season, also scoring Nick Longhi, who had walked, and Gonzalez.
That made a winner of Charleston starter Jose Mesa Jr. (3-0), who allowed two runs on four hits in five innings. Mesa walked two and struck out eight.
Lexington led early, going up 2-0 in the top of the first on a two-run double by Jose Briceno. Charleston answered with two runs in the bottom of the third on an Anfernee Seymour RBI double and a sacrifice fly by Justus.
The Legends pulled closer with two runs in the top of the seventh on Courtney Hawkins’ Atlantic League-leading eighth home run of the season.
Gonzalez finished 3 for 3 with a walk, hiking his batting average to .325. Kelly (2 for 4) was the only other Charleston player with multiple hits.
Second game -- Dirty Birds 4, Legends 0: Charleston starter Derrick Adams (1-0) pitched four shutout innings and Andrew Keefer, Walker Weickel and Tyler Wilson each followed with hitless innings in the nightcap.
The only Lexington hit was a single by Boog Powell off Adams leading off the third inning.
Charleston scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the fourth. Anfernee Seymour got the Dirty Birds on the board with an RBI single and Perez followed with his fourth home run of the season, a three-run blast.
The Dirty Birds go for a sweep of Lexington (7-9) at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.