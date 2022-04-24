The Charleston Dirty Birds continued their perfect start to the Atlantic League season Sunday night, improving to 4-0 with a 6-4 win over the Staten Island FerryHawks at Appalachian Power Park.
A five-run fifth inning helped Charleston complete a season-opening four-game sweep of Staten Island keeps the Dirty Birds as the lone unbeaten team in the Atlantic League.
Trailing 1-0 entering the bottom of the fifth, Charleston got on the board on Anfernee Seymour’s RBI single. Connor Justus gave the Dirty Birds the lead with a two-run single, Engle Beltre scored on a balk and Yovan Gonzalez capped the deciding from with an RBI single, giving Charleston a 5-1 lead.
Staten Island made it close in the top of the seventh when Angel Aguilar launched a three-run home run the cut Charleston’s lead to 5-4.
The Dirty Birds scratched out an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth when Juan Perez reached on a walk and moved to second when Angel Garced was hit by a pitch.
With two outs, Scott Kelly fought off an inside pitch and hit a one-hopper to third base. When the throw to first pulled the Staten Island first baseman off the bag, Perez never stopped running and beat the throw home to give the Dirty Birds a 6-4 lead. Kelly was credited with an infield single.
Reliever Walker Weickel earned his first save with a scoreless ninth inning. After a leadoff walk, Weickel struck out the next two FerryHawks and got the final out on a grounder to Kelly at second base.
The win went to Charleston starter Dom DeMasi, who allowed one run on six hits in five innings. The only run off DeMasi came on Ben Ruta’s sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth.
Seymour and Beltre each had two hits for Charleston, which has an off day Monday before starting a three-game home series against the Long Island Ducks Tuesday at Appalachian Power Park.
After topping 3,000 in the attendance through the first three games, a crowd of 856 attended Sunday’s game.
Saturday’s game
Dirty Birds 6, FerryHawks 4: Despite being outhit 10-6, the Charleston Dirty Birds defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks for the third consecutive night, pulling out a win at Appalachian Power Park.
A crowd of 3,336 was on hand for the fireworks, giving Charleston another feather in its cap — the league’s second-highest attendance, 10,664 through three games.
After jumping out to a 3-0 lead through four innings, the Dirty Birds’ advantage vanished when Staten Island put up four runs in the top of the fifth.
Charleston regained the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth when Justus belted a run-scoring triple and scored himself on a throwing error, giving the Dirty Birds a 5-4 lead.
Charleston added an insurance run in the bottom of the eight when Justus singled home Mike Hart, who had walked.
Jose Mesa Jr. (1-0), who came on in the sixth inning to replace Charleston starter Joe Testa, pitched two scoreless innings to earn the win. After Justin Miller pitched a scoreless eighth, Tyler Wilson pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to notch his second save.
The Dirty Birds scored single runs in the first, third and fourth innings on sacrifice flies by Nick Longhi and Alberto Callaspo and a Perez home run.
Justus, batting out of the No. 9 hole in the Dirty Birds’ batting order, went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Staten Island’s four-run fifth inning was highlighted by Aguilar’s two-run double and Brantley Bell’s two-run home run.