HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Charleston Dirty Birds scored all six runs between the fifth and seventh innings in earning a 6-2 road victory at the High Point Rockers Thursday.

After neither team scored in the first four innings, the Dirty Birds (11-8) broke through for one run in the fifth, two in the sixth, and three more in the seventh to take control.

Connor Justus drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning to get Charleston on the scoreboard. Engel Beltre hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning for the Dirty Birds.

In the seventh inning, Charleston scored its three runs on a Justus RBI single, a sacrifice fly from Juan Carlo Perez, and an RBI single by Nick Longhi.

Power starting pitcher Jose Mesa Jr. remained unbeaten, getting the win to improve to 4-0. He went five innings, allowed just one run on three hits.

Ben Aklinski and Johnny Field had two hits each for High Point (13-6). Jay Gonzalez and Zander Wiel drove in a run each for the Rockers.

The Dirty Birds remain on the road, where they will open up a three-game series at the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

