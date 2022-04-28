The crowd of 5,319 packed into Appalachian Power Park for Thursday’s Grand Slam School Day didn’t see the Charleston Dirty Birds at their best.
The Long Island Ducks (4-2) jumped out to a 9-0 lead, absorbed a comeback attempt by the Dirty Birds (5-2) and held on for a 10-6 win in front of a mostly young crowd of kids bused in from all over the state to watch the festivities and enjoy a day out of school.
Despite the loss, and despite losing two of three against Long Island, Charleston manager Billy Horn was upbeat after the Dirty Birds closed out their season-opening home stand with a 5-2 record.
“Going 5-2 is a good way to start,” Horn said. “Obviously today we had a couple of bumps and bruises, but overall our guys are pitching very competitively.”
Dirty Birds starter/pitching coach Joe Testa (0-1) was touched up for nine runs — just three earned — on 14 hits over four innings but said his outing was not as ugly as the numbers might indicate.
“I was throwing pitches where I wanted to throw them, and, except for a few hard-hit balls, I was getting the contact I wanted,” Testa said. “I’ve never had something like that happen. It was frustrating. Everything they hit seemed to find a hole, whether it was hit hard or not. It happens. That’s baseball.”
The Dirty Birds didn’t pack it in after the big early deficit, which came about when Long Island scored five runs in the second inning, added one in the third and tacked on three more in the fourth. Sam Travis hit his third home run of the season in the top of the second to get the Ducks started.
But the Dirty Birds battled back with a two-run triple by Tyler Blaum in the bottom of the fourth and, after Long Island upped its lead to 10-2 with a run in the fifth, scored four more in the bottom of the fifth to put the Dirty Birds within striking distance.
Nick Longhi, whose solo home run in the bottom of the ninth on Wednesday night gave the Dirty Birds a 6-5 walk-off win over the Ducks, drew a bases-loaded walk, Mike Hart delivered an RBI single and Connor Justus and James Smibert had run-scoring ground outs to cut the deficit to 10-6.
The Dirty Birds would get no closer, but Horn said the team’s attitude never wavered. That mindset was bolstered Wednesday night when Charleston, down 5-4 entering the bottom of the ninth, rallied for a 6-5 win.
“There’s a lot of fight in this team, a lot of good attitude from the whole team,” Horn said. “It’s tough to lose a series, but right now everybody seems to be feeling pretty well.
“It was the same feeling in the dugout today — we thought we were gonna win the game. That’s how our guys are. It’s just a lot of positivity. We lost today, but the fight is there and the tenacity is there.”
As has been the case for most of the opening home stand, Charleston’s bullpen did its job, allowing just one run over the final five innings. Max Tannenbaum (three innings), Ryan Lawlor and Tyler Wilson (one inning each) combined to allow just one hit and one walk while striking out eight.
Longhi (2 for 4), Hart (2 for 3 with two walks) and Blaum all had multiple hits for Charleston. Long Island’s 17-hit attack was led by Michael Wielansky and Deven Marrero, who both went 3 for 5.
Hitting the road: The Dirty Birds now embark on their first road trip of the season, starting with games Friday through Sunday at High Point.
“Big divisional series this weekend,” said Horn, who spent the last three seasons as High Point’s bench coach before taking over the Dirty Birds’ managerial reins. “Let’s get on the road and keep the train moving.”
Horn said Dom DeMasi, Jose Mesa Jr. and Kevin Herget are lined up to start for Charleston this weekend.
Early to rise: The 10:30 a.m. start Thursday was the only morning game on Charleston’s home schedule. It worked from a numbers standpoint, as the only tickets available at game time were for standing-room only.
Horn said the huge crowd and early start had a different feel.
“Everything’s different about it,” he said. “You have some of your more veteran type players that probably need the day off because it’s a little tougher to get going in the morning, but it’s a great chance for us to get some of our younger guys in there, see what they can do, give them an opportunity.”
Hook ’em: Testa was the first Dirty Birds starter to not last at least five innings this season. Starting on May 3, the Atlantic League’s amended double-hook rule — which forces teams to lose their designated hitter if the starting pitcher throws fewer than five innings — goes into effect.
It’s a change from last year, when the DH was removed as soon as the starting pitcher was replaced, regardless of inning. The amended rule was intended to go into effect at the start of the season, but Horn said the league decided that it was in the best interest of the pitchers to give them a couple of weeks to “stretch out” and build up to the five-inning minimum.
Callaspo out: Dirty Birds third baseman Alberto Callaspo, one of Charleston’s top hitters in 2021 (.335 batting average, .469 on-base percentage), is out indefinitely with a hip injury, Horn said.
“I got a text from him the other day,” Horn said. “He said, ‘Papi, I’ll see you in two weeks,’ and I’m like, I thought it would be a month. So we’ll see. He’s rehabbing and getting everything taken care of, and hopefully we’ll see him back here in a couple of weeks.”
Before the injury, Callaspo — at 39 the oldest player on the roster — hit .625 (5 for 8) in Charleston’s first three games.