HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The Charleston Dirty Birds used three home runs and a solid outing from starting pitcher Jose Mesa Jr. to defeat the High Point Rockers 7-3 Saturday night at Truist Point Stadium.
Nick Longhi hit his team-leading third home run of the season in the first inning, Miles Williams hit a solo shot for his second of the year in the fifth inning and Juan Perez went deep in the ninth, his second homer of the season, to provide the power for Charleston. Scott Kelly had three RBIs for the Dirty Birds, who evened the three-game series at a win apiece.
Mesa (2-0) went six innings, allowing one run on six hits to pick up the win. The Dirty Birds' bullpen yielded single runs to High Point in the seventh and eighth inning before Tyler Wilson pitched a scoreless ninth.
Charleston jumped out to a 6-0 lead after five innings. Kelly got the first run home on a ground out before Longhi's home run made it 2-0 Birds in the top of the first.
Yovan Gonzalez made it 3-0 with an RBI grounder in the second inning and a two-run single by Kelly in the third upped the lead to 5-0.
Anfernee Seymour, Perez, Longhi and Gonzalez all had two hits for Charleston, which outhit High Point 11-9.
Quincy Latimore had two home runs for the Rockers, giving him four on the season.
The rubber game of the series is set for 4:05 p.m. Sunday. After an off day Monday, the Dirty Birds continue their road trip Tuesday with the start of a three-game set at Lexington, Kentucky, against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes.