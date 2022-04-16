Scott Kelly had a variety of roles for the Charleston Dirty Birds in 2021.
You might have seen him at second base, shortstop or third base. He also saw playing time in the outfield, playing nine games in center and three in left.
Kelly was truly a jack of all trades, and he'll continue in that role for the Dirty Birds in the 2022 season, which starts next Thursday night in the Atlantic League season opener against the Staten Island Ferry Hawks at Appalachian Power Park.
This season, though, Kelly has assumed yet another position -- he's the Dirty Birds' hitting coach.
What does he think of the added responsibility?
"I think you're just grateful for the opportunity," Kelly said. "One, grateful for the chance to keep playing, and two, grateful to be able to help others in their career."
Entering his eighth season as a player in the independent Atlantic League, Kelly has the credentials to serve as Charleston's hitting coach. His .306 batting average and .408 on-base percentage ranked among the Dirty Birds' leaders in 2021.
Owing to the veteran nature of the team, where the average age of the players is about 30, Kelly doesn't expect the added duties as hitting coach will alter his life all that much.
"When you're passionate about the game of baseball, you're not really looking to be a dictator as hitting coach," he said. "I don't think really much changes, it's just a matter of helping guys with feedback when they need it. It's mostly about the relationship with the batters and communication aspect that I think is the most important thing in the role of hitting coach."
What about his philosophy of hitting?
"I've been blessed with the opportunity of playing in this league for about seven, eight years," said Kelly, who played for the Atlantic League's Somerset Patriots for six seasons before coming to Charleston. "I've found out that with a lot of guys, everyone has their own language when it comes to hitting."
For instance?
"Some guys talk about rhythm. Some guys talk about the importance of shutting out external things and conentration," Kelly said. "Some guys don't want to think about mechanics or body parts, while others will hone in on that. My job is to listen and let them communicate to me.
"Then, going forward, trying to strengthen and build on that relationship. You have to get to know the player before you get to know the hitter. That's the most important thing for me right now."
Is coaching something that Kelly sees himself doing when his playing days are over?
"Absolutely," said the New Jersey native. "I've always loved the game and always wanted to give back as much as possible after what the game has provided to me.
"I absolutely think of myself in a coaching role in the years to come. I love the fact that I get to have this hybrid role right now and still get to play, and my focus is on helping the team win and helping every other player on the team while striving toward that goal.
"I'm not giving up the chance to play while I still can, I'm not ready to stop playing, but yes, later on in my career, I definitely see myself in coaching."
Kelly said that first-year Dirty Birds manager Billy Horn plans to play him at second base, the position where Kelly has played most of his career. But he'll remain flexible.
"Wherever the manager needs me, that's where I'm going to play," Kelly said. "I just want to have the opportunity to help the team win that day, and whatever position that might be, that's what I'm going to focus on that day."