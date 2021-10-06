YORK, Pa. -- For the second night in a row, the Charleston Dirty Birds lost a game but moved a step closer to the postseason Wednesday night.
Despite a 6-3 loss to the York Revolution, the Dirty Birds' magic number to clinch the Atlantic League's South Division second-half title dropped to one, thanks to second-place High Point's 12-3 loss Wednesday at Southern Maryland.
With four days left in the regular season, Charleston (35-21) holds a 31/2-game lead on High Point (31-24). One win by the Dirty Birds or one loss by the Rockers would send Charleston to the best-of-three South Division playoff series against first-half winner Lexington, and the first game would be at 6:05 p.m. Monday at Appalachian Power Park. The second and, if necessary, third games would be played Tuesday and Wednesday in Lexington, Kentucky.
Charleston's 9-7 record against High Point in the second half of the season gives the Dirty Birds the tiebreaker over the Rockers if the teams close the regular season with identical records.
York scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the Revs ahead 6-3, and that's how it finished Wednesday night at PeoplesBank Park.
The Dirty Birds manufactured single runs in the top of the first and third innings to take an early 2-0 lead.
In the first, Scott Kelly got Charleston started with a leadoff double, moved to third on Alberto Callaspo's ground out to the right side and scored on Jimmy Paredes' sacrifice fly to left. In the third, Nate Easley led off with a single to left, stole second -- his 15th of the season -- and made it 2-0 when York third baseman Carlos Franco made a throwing error on Kelly's sacrifice bunt, allowing Easley to score from second.
Charleston starter/pitching coach Elih Villanueva handcuffed York hitters through the first four innings, but the Revs got to him in the bottom of the fifth, tying the game at 2-all on RBI singles by James Harris and Melky Mesa.
The Dirty Birds reclaimed the lead on Olmo Rosario's solo home run, his seventh of the season, in the top of the sixth, but York's four-run bottom half of the inning put the Revolution (29-27) ahead to stay.
York's Welington Dotel got the big inning started by getting hit by a Villanueva pitch, then scored on Osmy Gregorio's triple to right to even the score at 3. Villanueva retired Mikey Reynolds on a comebacker, but back-to-back RBI doubles by Lenin Rodriguez and James Harris put the Revolution ahead to stay and ended the night for Villanueva (4-4), who allowed six runs on seven hits in 51/3 innings. JC Encarnacion's RBI single off Charleston reliever Joe Testa added an insurance run and gave York a 6-3 lead.
York reliever Victor Capellan (3-3) got the win and Jim Fuller pitched the ninth for his league-leading 28th save.
Charleston was limited to seven hits, with Rosario and Easley getting two apiece. The Dirty Birds went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position.
The Dirty Birds and Revolution finished their Thursday night while High Point and Southern Maryland were closing out their series. Charleston closes out the regular season with a three-game set Friday through Sunday at Gastonia, which has the league's worst second-half record (23-33).
After wrapping up its series Thursday night at Southern Maryland, High Point plays Friday through Sunday at Lancaster (24-31).