LEXINGTON, Ky. -- These morning start times are apparently not for the Birds.
The Charleston Dirty Birds dropped a 7-1 decision to the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes Wednesday morning at Wild Health Field in a game that started at 10:05, making them 0-2 this season in morning starts. Charleston (7-5) lost 10-6 to the Long Island Ducks in a 10:35 a.m. game on April 28 at Appalachian Power Park.
Wednesday's game evened the three-game series with Kentucky at one win apiece, with the rubber game set for 6:35 p.m. Thursday.
Kentucky (3-9) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning Wednesday against Charleston starter Joe Testa (0-2), who allowed seven runs on 12 hits in four innings and had his ERA balloon to 9.69 on the season.
The win went to former Dirty Birds pitcher Elih Villanueva (1-1), who limited Charleston to one run on seven hits in six innings. The Dirty Birds' only run came in the top of the fifth when Scott Kelly singled with two out, moved to second on Nick Longhi's base hit and scored on a double by Miles Williams. Kelly went 3 for 4 to lead Charleston's nine-hit attack.
The Genomes, meanwhile, finished with 15 hits, but only three off Dirty Birds reliever Stephen Chamblee, who pitched four shutout innings in relief of Testa.
Carlos Castro had Kentucky's key hit in the first inning, a two-run double. Riley Mahan added his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot, in the bottom of the second and the Genomes added single runs in the third and fourth innings to go up 7-0.
Kentucky's Chris Shaw went 4 for 5 and Mahan was 2 for 4 and scored three runs.
Tuesday's game
DIRTY BIRDS 9, GENOMES 6: Trailing 6-1, Charleston scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning and went on to defeat the Genomes Tuesday night.
Juan Perez hit a three-run home run, his third of the season, and Connor Justus connected on a two-run shot, his second of the year, to highlight the Dirty Birds' big inning.
The game was limited to seven innings by mutual agreement of the teams before the start of the game. A rain delay of 59 minutes pushed back the 6:35 p.m. starting time, and since the teams were scheduled to play Wednesday morning, they agreed the shorten the game.
After Perez gave Charleston a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the top of the third, Kentucky answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning and three more in the fourth to take a 6-1 lead before the Dirty Birds battled back.
The seven-run uprising made a winner of Charleston reliever Ryan Lawlor (2-0), who relieved Dirty Birds starter Jordan Stephens in the bottom of the fourth. After Mitchell Osnowitz and Walker Weickel threw 1-2-3 innings for Charleston in the fifth and sixth innings, Tyler Wilson pitched a perfect seventh to earn his third save.
Perez finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs while Anfernee Seymore went 2 for 4 and drove in three for the Dirty Birds.