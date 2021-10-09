GASTONIA, N.C. -- The Charleston Dirty Birds' 6-1 loss to the Gastonia Honey Hunters Saturday night guaranteed that they will have a losing record in their inaugural season in the independent Atlantic League, but they don't care -- the Birds have clinched their spot in the playoffs.
The loss dropped Charleston's full-season record to 58-61 heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against Gastonia, but the Dirty Birds have more important things on their minds, namely the opener of the best-of-three South Division playoff series against the Lexington Legends, division champions in the first half of the season. That's set for 6:05 p.m. Monday at Appalachian Power Park, with games two and, if necessary, three scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Lexington, Kentucky.
Charleston can also take a small bit of comfort knowing that its second-half record (36-23) is the Atlantic League's best and a full 11 games better than Lexington's (24-34), and in the fact that the Dirty Birds have a 14-11 record against the Legends in 2021, including an 8-4 mark in the second half.
The Dirty Birds clinched the South Division second-half title with a 10-3 win at York Thursday night, becoming Charleston's first professional baseball team to reach the postseason since the West Virginia Power advanced to the South Atlantic League playoffs in 2015.
While the Dirty Birds ended the South Division suspense Thursday, there's still one Atlantic League playoff spot to be determined on the final day of the regular season.
Long Island secured its postseason spot by winning the North Division first-half title, but the Ducks still don't know who they'll be playing in the divisional playoff starting Monday in New York.
All they know is that it'll be either the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs or the High Point Rockers, the team the Dirty Birds beat out for the South Division's second-half title.
Long Island and Southern Maryland are tied atop the North Division's second-half standings with identical 31-28 records going into Sunday's games. If they remain tied after Sunday -- when Southern Maryland hosts Lexington and Long Island hosts York -- Southern Maryland earns the final playoff berth by virtue of Section 4 of the Atlantic League's tiebreaker rules, which reads:
In the event that the first half winner ties with another Division Club for the second half championship, the two teams shall be declared second half co-champions and shall meet in the Division Playoffs.
So, if Long Island and Southern Maryland both win, or both lose, Southern Maryland gets the playoff berth.
The Blue Crabs could also clinch the second-half title outright if they defeat Lexington and Long Island loses to York.
High Point is hoping for the opposite result: a Southern Maryland loss and a Long Island win. If that happens, and the Ducks win the North Division for both halves, the final playoff qualifier would be determined by the Atlantic League's wild card rule, which is explained in Section 3 of the league's tiebreaker rules:
In the event a Club wins both halves of their Division, their opponent for the Divisional Playoffs (the “Wild Card Team”) shall be the Club, regardless of Division, among all Clubs that have not otherwise qualified for the Divisional Playoffs, that has achieved the best overall record for the entire Regular Season.
That would be High Point. The Rockers are 64-54 for the full season, while Southern Maryland is 62-57 going into Sunday's regular-season finale. If that happens, High Point -- which plays an inconsequential game Sunday at Lancaster -- would head to Long Island for its playoff opener.
But again, the Charleston Dirty Birds aren't worried about which team faces Long Island. Their focus is on Lexington and Monday's playoff game in Charleston.
For the record, Charleston's loss at Gastonia Saturday was decided when the Honey Hunters scored five runs in the bottom of the third to give them a 6-1 lead, and that's how it ended. Dirty Birds starter Max Povse (1-2), who allowed all six runs on nine hits in three innings, took the loss. Five different Power relievers, all tuning up for the postseason, did not allow a hit over the final five innings.
Charleston had just one hit against Gastonia, a double in the top of the third by Nate Easley. Easley stole third and scored the Dirty Birds' only run when the Gastonia catcher's throw sailed into left field for an error.
The Dirty Birds did draw six walks, including three by Alberto Callaspo.