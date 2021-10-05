If the Charleston Dirty Birds win the Atlantic League championship in their first season in the independent professional baseball league, it will happen at Appalachian Power Park.
According to the Atlantic League's postseason schedule, games 3 to 5 of the best-of-five league championship series will be played at the home field of the South Division playoff winner, which could indeed be the Dirty Birds.
First things first, though. Heading into Tuesday night's opener of a three-game series at York and the final week of the regular season, Charleston's magic number to clinch the South Division was four -- any combination of four Dirty Birds wins or losses by second-place High Point will send Charleston to the best-of-three South Division playoff series, which is scheduled to start Monday.
The South second-half winner will face first-half champion Lexington in the divisional playoffs, with the first game Monday at either Charleston or High Point with the second and (if necessary) third game set for Lexington next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Charleston (35-19 heading into Tuesday's game) is on the road for its final six regular-season contests, with three at York (Tuesday through Thursday) and a final weekend series at Gastonia (Friday through Sunday).
High Point (35-19), meanwhile, will also close out the regular season on the road with games at Southern Maryland and Lancaster.
Long Island earned a North Division playoff berth by winning the first half, while three teams -- Long Island (27-27), York (27-27) and Southern Maryland (26-27) are battling for the second-half title.
If Long Island wins both halves in the North Division, the team with the best season-long record, regardless of the division, would make the playoffs as a wild-card entrant and face Long Island in the division series.
Still mathematically in the running for the wild-card berth, should it be needed, are (listing overall records going into Tuesday's games):
High Point (62-51), Southern Maryland (57-56), Charleston (57-57), Lancaster (53-60) and York (53-61). Gastonia (50-64) is the only team eliminated from postseason contention.
