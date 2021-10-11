The Charleston Dirty Birds' postseason got off to an inauspicious start Monday when it was announced that manager Mark Minicozzi and five of his players tested positive for COVID-19.
Dirty Birds President Chuck Domino said Minicozzi will be quarantined but still be able to manage the team from home via cellphone when Charleston hosts Lexington Monday night in the opening game of Atlantic League South Division playoffs at Appalachian Power Park.
Minicozzi tested positive before Sunday's regular-season finale at Gastonia, North Carolina. He rented a car to drive back to Charleston to quarantine and be retested for the virus, and the result was again positive.
Dirty Birds pitcher Jack Weinberger also tested positive Sunday, Domino said.
The rest of the team returned to Charleston Sunday night and was scheduled for COVID testing at 1 p.m. Monday. Domino said four more players, including two starters, tested positive Monday. Starting third baseman Alberto Callaspo, one of the team's top hitters, along with starting shortstop Connor Kopach and pitchers Mike Broadway, Max Povse and Weinberger were all removed from the team's active roster and will all be unavailable for the playoff series.
Minicozzi and four of the five players who tested positive were fully vaccinated, Domino said.
Minicozzi's managerial counterpart in the first round of the playoffs, Lexington's PJ Phillips, will also be absent for the series. Domino said Phillips also had a positive test return.
Domino said he talked with Atlantic League President Rick White about going ahead and playing the playoff series despite the positive tests, and White assured him that the games would be played.
"The league said as long as we have enough players to field a team, the show must go on," Domino said.
Domino said Minicozzi will be in touch with Dirty Birds pitcher Arik Sikula via cellphone in the dugout to make managerial decisions Monday night while Minicozzi watches a video stream of the game from his home. Domino added that the unusual situation was approved by Atlantic League officials.
Dirty Birds catcher Yovan Gonzalez will assume Minicozzi's duty as third-base coach during the game. After Monday's playoff opener, the series shifts from Power Park to Lexington, Kentucky, for games two and, if necessary, three.
RULES ADJUSTMENTS FOR POSTSEASON: Two rules that were used during the Atlantic League's regular season will not be in effect during the playoffs.
The so-called double-hook rule, in which a team loses its designated hitter slot in the lineup when the starting pitcher is replaced by a reliever, will not be used.
Also, there will be no "ghost runner" placed at second base in extra innings.