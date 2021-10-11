The Charleston Dirty Birds' postseason got off to an inauspicious start Monday when it was announced that manager Mark Minicozzi tested positive for COVID-19.
Dirty Birds President Chuck Domino said Minicozzi will be quarantined but still be able to manage the team from home via cellphone when Charleston hosts Lexington Monday night in the opening game of the Atlantic League South Division playoffs at Appalachian Power Park.
Domino said Minicozzi will be in touch with Dirty Birds pitcher Arik Sikula via cellphone in the dugout to make managerial decisions while Minicozzi watches a video stream of the game. Domino added that the unusual situation was approved by Atlantic League officials.
Domino said Dirty Birds pitcher Jack Weinberger also tested positive and has been removed from Charleston's playoff roster.
Dirty Birds catcher Yovan Gonzalez will assume Minicozzi's duty as third-base coach during the game.
First pitch of the opening playoff game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Monday at Appalachian Power Park. The series shifts to Lexington, Kentucky, for games two and, if necessary, three.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
