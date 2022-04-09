The fans have spoken and the Charleston Dirty Bird has been named “Dusty” via an online poll where over 2,000 fans voted to name the team’s coal dust-covered mascot.
The Charleston Dirty Birds of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball announced on March 28 via social media that the fans would ultimately pick the name for the Dirty Bird. Fans submitted their suggestions, and the top five names were chosen to go head-to-head in an online poll controlled by Dirty Birds’ fans. The top five name suggestions included Dusty, Charlie, Coalby, Flip and Diggy.
The Dirty Birds announced the voting poll with the top five name suggestions on April 1 and the contest ran for one week with “Dusty” consistently remaining in the lead.
“We put it to a vote of our fans and Dusty is the new name of our digital mascot,” said Dirty Birds President Chuck Domino. “By choosing Dusty I feel as though our fans truly understand what this character represents.”
Dusty will live in the stadium’s videoboard and will be incorporated into the game’s entertainment.
“We wanted a name that really embodies who the Dirty Bird is and that would really resonate with our young fans. We have such creative fans and we felt this was the perfect job for them,” said Dirty Birds Director of Marketing and Entertainment, Lindsey Webb. “I think it’s safe to say, they did not let us down. Dusty the Dirty Bird, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
Opening Day for the Dirty Birds’ 2022 season is Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Appalachian Power Park against the Staten Island FerryHawks, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Season tickets, mini plans and individual tickets are on sale now. For more information, or to shop the Dirty Birds team store, visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.