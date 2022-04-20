There's a lot of newness to the Charleston Dirty Birds' second season in the Atlantic League, which opens with a 6:35 p.m. game Thursday against the Staten Island Ferry Hawks at Appalachian Power Park.
There's a new name -- remember, the team was known as the West Virginia Power at the start of its inaugural Atlantic League season in 2021 before rebranding as the Charleston Dirty Birds last September.
There's a new manager, Billy Horn, who comes to the Dirty Birds after three seasons as bench coach for the Atlantic League's High Point Rockers.
The Dirty Birds' roster is made up mostly of new faces, with just a handful of players returning from the 2021 team that reached the Atlantic League playoffs.
There are a variety of rule changes, some of which are merely amendments to experimental rules that the Atlantic League employed at the behest of its partnership with Major League Baseball, and others that will be tested here for the first time.
There are two new teams in what is now a 10-team league, including Staten Island, the Dirty Birds' opening-game opponent.
But despite all that newness, Horn said, the thing that sticks out most about the 2022 edition of the Charleston Dirty Birds is the team's veteran presence, maturity and chemistry. You know, old-school stuff.
"After being around these guys for a while now, and knowing a lot of these guys for a long time, the chemistry is there," Horn said. "These guys are always hanging out together, playing cards, going to lunch, working out at the gym, watching a ball game in the clubhouse before practice ... I mean, you can just see it."
Fans will get their first look at the new-look Dirty Birds when Charleston's Kevin Herget throws the first pitch at 6:35 Thursday night. It's the first of a four-game series with Staten Island, with games following Friday and Saturday night (6:35 starts) and Sunday afternoon (5:05 p.m.).
Some familiar names will be in the Dirty Birds' starting lineup. Horn said Scott Kelly -- doubling this season as the team's hitting coach -- will start at second base. Alberto Callaspo, one of the team's best hitters in 2021, will start at third base, and catcher Jovan Gonzalez will start behind the plate.
Two pitchers from the 2021 team -- Joe Testa, who'll also be a part of Horn's staff as pitching coach, and Max Tannenbaum -- are also back.
The remainder of the Dirty Birds' opening-game roster consists of players making their debuts with the team.
They include four new players with major-league experience -- outfielders Juan Perez and Engel Beltre and pitchers Tyler Wilson, who Horn said will serve as the team's late-inning closer, and Justin Miller.
Callaspo, who battled for the league's batting title for much of the season and finished with a .335 average, also is a former big-leaguer.
"There's a lot of experience on this team, five guys with big-league experience to start the season that are here, not counting the ones that we're counting on to join us when they get their visa issues cleared," Horn said. "These guys know what they're doing."
All of which makes the jobs of Horn, Kelly and Testa -- as well as new bench coach Anthony Coromato and new bullpen coach Eddie Milian -- that much easier.
"Not to say that this job is easy, but it makes our job as a coaching staff that much easier because you don't have to explain things to them," Horn said. "They're pros, they've been around."
The team that takes the field Thursday night is hardly a finished product. As mentioned, help is on the way as some foreign players make their way through the visa system in their home countries.
Foremost among those is Edwin Espinal, who hit .307 and was the Dirty Birds' second-leading RBI producer in 2021.
"That's gonna be a big bat in our lineup," Horn said of Espinal. "We're hoping to see him in a couple of weeks, but we're at the mercy of the Dominican Republic government. We're just waiting for his paperwork to go through."
Another Dominican awaiting clearance to travel to the states is relief pitcher Adonis Uceta, who, according to Horn, "throws in the mid-90s, has a really good fastball."
Three other players signed by the team, all from Venezuela -- catcher Alfredo Gonzalez and pitchers Alejandro Chacin and Francisco Carillo -- are expected to join the team in May. Gonzalez and Chacin both have major-league experience.
The Dirty Birds will face a Staten Island team making its Atlantic League debut. The Ferry Hawks are managed by former New York Mets infielder Edgardo Alfonso. Other than a list of names -- the Ferry Hawks' official opening-game roster wasn't released as of Wednesday night -- Horn doesn't have much of a scouting report on his opening-night opponent.
"They're a new team coming into this league for the first time so I don't know what scouting you can do other than look at their roster," Horn said. "I can say this, they've got a lot of experience too. It's gonna be a fun four days. It's going to be a battle for sure."