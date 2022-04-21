The Charleston Dirty Birds spoiled the Staten Island FerryHawks’ first-ever Atlantic League game on Thursday night at Appalachian Power Park.
The Dirty Birds (1-0) scored two runs in the fourth inning and aded runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh to take the 5-3 win over the FerryHawks (0-1) in the season opener for both teams. A crowd of 4,222 was on hand at Appalachian Power Park.
“We got really good starting pitching tonight,” Dirty Birds manager Billy Horn said. “Kevin [Herget] got in a little bit of trouble but got out of it. Kit Scheetz came in and did a hell of a job for us. We talk about it all the time. Most games are won in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings and that’s where we won the game tonight. We had some timely hitting.”
Charleston was up against a seasoned veteran on the mound in two-time All-Star Julio Teheran, who has 11 years of Major League service.
After going scoreless in the first three innings, though, the Dirty Birds got to Teheran as he was touched up for a two-run double off the bat of Juan Carlo Perez. Teheran was pulled after the fourth and he went four innings allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and struck out four batters in the no-decision.
“It was pretty cool [to face Teheran],” Horn said. “And that’s what this Atlantic League is about. Big-leaguers and triple-A guys and household names coming out here on a nightly bases. He’s tough. We’re glad he got out of the game.
Herget got off to a strong start as he allowed no runs on two hits in the first four innings but had trouble in the fifth as Kacy Clemens hit a solo home run and Ricardo Cespedes hit a two-run blast to give the FerryHawks a 3-2 lead.
Herget went five innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits and struck out six in the no-decision.
After the three-run inning for the FerryHawks, the Dirty Birds responded with three unanswered runs. In the fifth, Alberto Callaspo grounded out but drove in Connor Justus to tie the game at 3. In the sixth, Yovan Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly to center to drive in Ben Ruta, and Anfernee Seymour hit a line-drive solo home run to left field in the seventh to put the Dirty Birds up 5-3.
Charleston’s bullpen was strong, delivering four innings of scoreless relief. Scheetz earned the win as he went two innings, allowing no runs and two hits. Justin Miller pitched a scoreless eighth and Tyler Wilson got the save with a scoreless ninth.
Staten Island had two on with no one out in the top of the ninth but a 6-4-3 double play and an acrobatic play by Dirty Birds second baseman Scott Kelly for the third out erased the threat as Charleston took the 5-3 win.
“That’s Scotty Kelly being Scotty Kelly,” Horn said of the defense in the ninth. “Knowing our pitcher, knowing his strengths. Knowing the batter. Communicating, getting over to the ball.”
Staten Island outhit Charleston 8-6 but the FerryHawks committed four errors. Carlo Perez was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, Callaspo was 1 for 3 with an RBI, Gonzalez was 1 for 3 with an RBI and Seymour was 1 for 5 with an RBI.
Joe Kuzia was the losing pitcher.
Charleston and Staten Island continue their four-game series on Friday at Power Park with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
History made
Aside from it being the FerryHawks' first-ever game, there was some more history on Thursday evening as Staten Island utility player Kelsie Whitmore became the first woman to play in a league connected with Major League Baseball. Whitmore pinch ran for catcher Noberto Susini with two outs in the ninth.