HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Miles Williams hit an RBI double in the top of the 11th inning as the Charleston Dirty Birds came away with a 3-2 win over the High Point Rockers Wednesday night at Truist Point Ballpark.
The Dirty Birds improve to 10-8 on the season, while High Point falls to 13-5.
Charleston took an early lead, using an RBI ground out and a sacrifice fly to take a 2-0 advantage after the second inning.
High Point evened the score in the bottom of the sixth when Zander Wiel and Quincy Latimore each hit RBI doubles.
Both teams threatened in the seventh, each putting a runner on third with two outs, but neither could manufacture a run.
In the 11th, Charleston's Engel Beltre started on second base and Williams stroked a 3-2 pitch to right field to score Beltre and give the Dirty Birds a 3-2 edge.
The Rockers advanced a runner to third with no outs in the bottom of the frame, but Tyler Wilson induced a popout to third base and struck out the final two High Point batters to get the save and give the Dirty Birds the win.
Charleston starter Kit Scheetz was solid, allowing just two hits and striking out four in five innings. Reliever Ryan Lawlor earned the win, striking out two against two walks in two innings.
Beltre finished 3 for 5 with a double and Scott Kelly went 2 for 6 with a double for the Dirty Birds. Connor Justus and Tyler Blaum each had an RBI.
Charleston and High Point play the rubber game of their three-game series Thursday night.