The Charleston Dirty Birds’ scheduled game with the York Revolution was postponed Wednesday night at Appalachian Power Park due to unplayable field conditions due to rain and an unfavorable evening forecast.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday. The first of two seven-inning games is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m.

