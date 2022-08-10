The Charleston Dirty Birds’ scheduled game with the York Revolution was postponed Wednesday night at Appalachian Power Park due to unplayable field conditions due to rain and an unfavorable evening forecast.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday. The first of two seven-inning games is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m.
Charleston rallied for a 9-8 win in the opener of the three-game series Tuesday night, scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth on Scott Kelly’s two-out, two-run double.
Kelly’s hit down the third-base line scored pinch-runner Liam Scafariello, who was running for Edwin Espinsal (who had a one-out single) and Devon Torrence (who reached on a two-out walk against Troy’s Jim Fuller, who took the loss and fell to 4-5 on the season).
Isaac Sanchez (1-2) got the win in relief for Charleston after pitching a scoreless top of the ninth.
York jumped out to a 6-0 lead against Dirty Birds starter Nate Peeden, who lasted just three innings, but Charleston stormed back with three runs in the bottom of the third and three more in the bottom of the fourth.
Nick Heath hit a three-run home run in the third to cut the deficit to 6-3, and Kelly had an RBI single iand Anfernee Seymour added a two-run knock in the fourth to tie the game at 6.
Kelly, who finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs, singled in the eighth and scored on a base hit by Yovan Gonzalez.
After Thursday’s doubleheader, the Dirty Birds head out on a brief three-game road trip, facing the Long Island Ducks Friday, Saturday and Sunday.