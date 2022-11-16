Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Charleston Dirty Birds will open their 126-game 2023 Atlantic League baseball season on Friday, April 28 at Staten Island, and their first home game is scheduled for Tuesday, May 9 against the Lancaster Barnstormers at newly renamed GoMart Ballpark.

The Atlantic League released its 2023 schedule Wednesday that calls for the Dirty Birds to play 66 games in Charleston and 60 on the road.