The Charleston Dirty Birds will open their 126-game 2023 Atlantic League baseball season on Friday, April 28 at Staten Island, and their first home game is scheduled for Tuesday, May 9 against the Lancaster Barnstormers at newly renamed GoMart Ballpark.
The Atlantic League released its 2023 schedule Wednesday that calls for the Dirty Birds to play 66 games in Charleston and 60 on the road.
Home games in Charleston will include Monday games during three four-game holiday weekend series that will include Memorial Day (May 29), July 3 and Labor Day (Sept. 4). The Dirty Birds will host seven other three-game weekend sets along with 11 more midweek series against Atlantic League opponents to complete the 66 home-game schedule.
The regular season will run through Sept. 17 with a final three-game series in Charleston against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.
Before the Dirty Birds home opener, Charleston will host the Savannah Bananas for the Banana Ball World Tour on April 21-22. The Bananas will be playing the Charleston Dirty Birds in exhibition games during the spring training session.
Season tickets along with group outings and other ticket options are now available. For more information, call the Charleston Dirty Birds front office at 304-344-2287 or by emailing mbrown@dirtybirdsbaseball.com.
The full promotional schedule, along with game times and on-sale dates for individual game tickets, will be released at a later date.